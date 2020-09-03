Ladendorf and Dugan Go Deep Twice as Dogs Edge Goldeyes

Rosemont, Ill. - Tyler Ladendorf and Kelly Dugan each homered twice as the Dogs cruised to a series opening 10-6 win over the Winnipeg Goldeyes.

After scoring just seven runs during their weekend series against the Milwaukee Milkmen, the Dogs exploded for seven runs - on three home runs - in the first inning, blasting Winnipeg starter Mitchell Lambson. Dogs starter Luke Westphal struck out a season-high 10, earning his third win of 2020.

The Goldeyes trailed 8-1 through three innings but made things spicy late in the game. Kyle Martin's second home run - three-run shot - put Winnipeg within three runs in the seventh. A Kevin LaChance RBI double then inched the Goldeyes closer, bringing the score to 8-6 in the eighth inning. With the tying run at second base, reliever Adam Choplick then dialed up a strikeout and a flyout to keep the Dogs on top. Dugan's second home run put Chicago up, 10-6, in the eighth, before Paul Schwendel shut the door in the top of the ninth inning.

Winning Pitcher: LHP Luke Westphal

Losing Pitcher: LHP Mitchell Lambson

Save: N/A

Star of the Game: INF Tyler Ladendorf. The Chicago shortstop smashed his second grand slam of the season to cue his 2-for-3, 2 home run, 5 RBI evening.

Next:

Who? Winnipeg Goldeyes vs. Chicago Dogs, Games 2 and 3

Where? Impact Field, Rosemont, Illinois

When? Thursday, 4:05 p.m. CDT

Pitching matchups?

Game 1: RHP Frank Duncan (Winnipeg) vs. LHP Thomas Dorminy (Chicago)

Game 2: LHP Evan Grills (Winnipeg) vs. LHP Jake Dahlberg (Chicago)

Broadcast: AABaseball.TV

Extra Bite: The Dogs' five home runs tonight powered Chicago to 80 longballs on the season - 22 more than second-place Sioux Falls.

