Ladendorf and Dugan Go Deep Twice as Dogs Edge Goldeyes
September 3, 2020 - American Association (AA) - Chicago Dogs News Release
Rosemont, Ill. - Tyler Ladendorf and Kelly Dugan each homered twice as the Dogs cruised to a series opening 10-6 win over the Winnipeg Goldeyes.
After scoring just seven runs during their weekend series against the Milwaukee Milkmen, the Dogs exploded for seven runs - on three home runs - in the first inning, blasting Winnipeg starter Mitchell Lambson. Dogs starter Luke Westphal struck out a season-high 10, earning his third win of 2020.
The Goldeyes trailed 8-1 through three innings but made things spicy late in the game. Kyle Martin's second home run - three-run shot - put Winnipeg within three runs in the seventh. A Kevin LaChance RBI double then inched the Goldeyes closer, bringing the score to 8-6 in the eighth inning. With the tying run at second base, reliever Adam Choplick then dialed up a strikeout and a flyout to keep the Dogs on top. Dugan's second home run put Chicago up, 10-6, in the eighth, before Paul Schwendel shut the door in the top of the ninth inning.
Winning Pitcher: LHP Luke Westphal
Losing Pitcher: LHP Mitchell Lambson
Save: N/A
Star of the Game: INF Tyler Ladendorf. The Chicago shortstop smashed his second grand slam of the season to cue his 2-for-3, 2 home run, 5 RBI evening.
Next:
Who? Winnipeg Goldeyes vs. Chicago Dogs, Games 2 and 3
Where? Impact Field, Rosemont, Illinois
When? Thursday, 4:05 p.m. CDT
Pitching matchups?
Game 1: RHP Frank Duncan (Winnipeg) vs. LHP Thomas Dorminy (Chicago)
Game 2: LHP Evan Grills (Winnipeg) vs. LHP Jake Dahlberg (Chicago)
Broadcast: AABaseball.TV
Extra Bite: The Dogs' five home runs tonight powered Chicago to 80 longballs on the season - 22 more than second-place Sioux Falls.
• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...
American Association Stories from September 3, 2020
- Saints Subdue Milkmen in Game Two Blowout - Milwaukee Milkmen
- Birds Win Extra-Inning Thriller in Fargo - Sioux Falls Canaries
- Goldeyes Drop Opener to Dogs - Winnipeg Goldeyes
- Canaries Snap RedHawks' Winning Streak in Extra Innings - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks
- Ladendorf and Dugan Go Deep Twice as Dogs Edge Goldeyes - Chicago Dogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.