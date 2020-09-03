Goldeyes Drop Opener to Dogs

ROSEMONT, IL - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (25-27) lost 10-6 to the Chicago Dogs at Impact Field on Wednesday night.

Kyle Martin blasted a solo home run with two outs in the top of the first inning.

Chicago (23-26) answered back with seven runs in the bottom of the first. Joey Terdoslavich hooked a two-run homer to left that put the Dogs in front 2-1. After the Dogs loaded the bases, Tyler Ladendorf launched a grand slam to left. Kelly Dugan followed with a towering solo shot to right.

Ladendorf added a solo home run to left with one out in the fourth to make it 8-1.

The Goldeyes began chipping away in the top of the fourth. Jonathan Moroney doubled off the wall in centre leading off and scored on an RBI single to left-centre from Wes Darvill.

In the top of the seventh, Kevin Lachance beat out an infield single leading off. Two batters later, Darnell Sweeney walked, setting up a three-run blast to left-centre from Martin that pulled the Goldeyes within 8-5.

Darvill doubled down the left field line with one out in the top of the eighth. Jordan George walked, and Lachance doubled to left to score Darvill and put the tying runs in scoring position. Chicago reliever Adam Choplick escaped further damage after winning a nine-pitch battle with Breland Almadova that resulted in a strikeout, and retiring Sweeney on a long drive to right-centre.

Dugan hit a two-run home run to left-centre in the bottom of the eighth to re-extend the Dogs' lead to 10-6.

Luke Westphal (3-2) started for the Dogs and picked up the win, allowing five earned runs on eight hits in six and one-third innings. Westphal walked three and struck out 10.

Mitchell Lambson (4-3) started for Winnipeg and took the loss, allowing eight earned runs on seven hits in five innings. Lambson walked three and struck out five.

Nate Antone and Jose Jose each worked a scoreless inning of relief for the Goldeyes.

The Goldeyes and Dogs conclude their series with a double header on Thursday afternoon beginning at 4:05 p.m. Both games are scheduled for seven innings. All the action can be heard locally on 93.7 FM CJNU and worldwide at www.cjnu.ca

