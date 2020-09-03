Goldeyes Fall to Dogs in Slugfest

ROSEMONT, IL - The Chicago Dogs defeated the Winnipeg Goldeyes (25-28) by a score of 14-11 at Impact Field in the first game of a doubleheader Thursday.

The Goldeyes took a 2-0 lead in the first inning when Logan Hill singled to centre field scoring Breland Almadova and Kyle Martin.

Chicago (25-28) cut the lead to one when Logan Moore led off the bottom of the second inning with a home run to centre field before Darnell Sweeney restored the two-run cushion with a lead-off home run of his own in the top of the third that hit the video board in left-centre field.

The Dogs however struck for seven runs in the bottom of the third inning, highlighted by a two-run double by K.C. Hobson and a three-run home run by Tyler Ladendorf which made the score 8-3.

Hobson made the score 11-3 Chicago with a three-run shot to right-centre field in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Winnipeg got a run back in the top of the fifth inning on a John Nester RBI double before Joey Terdoslavich hit yet another three-run home run in the bottom of the inning to make it 14-4 in favour of the Dogs.

The Goldeyes rallied for four runs in the top of the sixth inning when Martin singled to centre field scoring Jordan George and Almadova. That was followed by a two-run double by Jonathan Moroney that drove in Sweeney and Martin to cut the Dogs' lead to 14-8.

Sweeney hit a three-run homer in the top of the seventh inning to make it 14-11 Chicago and round out the scoring.

Thomas Dorminy (7-1) earned the victory and equalled Sioux Falls' Tyler Herron for the league lead in wins. The seven earned runs he allowed were a season-high.

Frank Duncan (5-6) was charged with the loss. Six of the 14 runs he allowed were unearned. He struck out seven batters and walked three.

