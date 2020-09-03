Goldeyes Defeat Dogs to Snap Streak

September 3, 2020 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release





ROSEMONT, IL - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (26-28) downed the Chicago Dogs 7-3 in the second game of a twin bill at Impact Field Thursday evening.

The win gave the Goldeyes a split of the doubleheader and halted Winnipeg's franchise-record 11 game winless streak.

Chicago (24-29) opened the scoring in the bottom of the second inning when Blake Allemand hit a two-out, two-run single to left field to make it 2-0 Dogs.

Kyle Martin cut the lead to 2-1 in the top of the fourth inning with an opposite field home run to left field. It was his 13th round-tripper of the year, tying him for the team lead with Darnell Sweeney.

Winnipeg broke the game open in the top of the sixth inning, first tying the contest on back-to-back doubles by Breland Almadova and Sweeney. John Nester then gave the Goldeyes their first lead of the game with a two-run single just inside the first baseline that made the score 4-2. After Jonathan Moroney scored on a fielder's choice, Jordan George belted a two-run homer to right field and it was 7-2 for the visitors.

Chicago responded with a run in the bottom of the inning on an RBI ground out by K.C. Hobson that trimmed the Goldeyes' lead to 7-3.

Evan Grills (2-2) allowed just one earned run on three hits in five-plus innings to earn the win. He struck out five and walked one batter.

Jake Dahlberg (3-4) took the loss for Chicago.

The Goldeyes will travel to St. Paul, Minnesota overnight for a three-game weekend set with the St. Paul Saints, for which Winnipeg will serve as the home team.

Josh Lucas (0-0. 0.00) will start for the Goldeyes in the series opener Friday at 7:05 PM while St. Paul counters with right-hander Matthew Solter (4-3, 3.31). All the action can be heard locally on 93.7 FM CJNU and worldwide at www.cjnu.ca.

For information on Goldeyes' merchandise and 2021 season tickets, visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from September 3, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.