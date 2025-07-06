Labrada Launches Grand Slam in 15-2 Finale Win over Salt Lake

SOUTH JORDAN, UT (July 6th, 2025) - The Tacoma Rainiers (45-42, 7-5) defeated The Salt Lake Bees (33-53/4-8) 15-2 on Sunday afternoon at The Ballpark at America First Square. Tacoma improved to a season record of 11-1 over Salt Lake with the win in the series finale.

The Bees struck first in the first inning to take a 1-0 lead. Matthew Lugo launched a solo homer to left field with one out to give Salt Lake an early advantage. Tacoma quickly countered, tying the game in the third inning with an RBI single from Rhylan Thomas that drove in Jack Lopez. The Bees only other run on the afternoon came in the home half of the third. Lugo doubled before Carter Kieboom drove him in with a single to give Salt Lake their last lead, 2-1.

Tacoma sent 10 to the plate in the top of the fourth inning scoring six runs on six hits, going on to score 14 unanswered runs in total. Tyler Locklear led off with a single before swiping second base (15). Blake Hunt drove in Locklear with a single to tie the game at two. Victor Labrada singled to put two aboard for a three-run blast to left center field from Lopez. With Lopez' fifth homer of the season and second of the series, Tacoma took a 5-2 lead. Harry Ford added on two more runs with a double (14) to drive in Samad Taylor and Thomas.

The Rainiers batted around again in the top of the sixth, sending 10 to the plate and scoring seven runs on four hits. Lopez worked a walk then stole second (9) before scoring on an RBI single from Taylor. Thomas walked to put runners at first and second. With Ford at the plate, Taylor and Thomas executed the double steal, swiping their 23rd and 12th stolen bases, respectively. Locklear singled to score Taylor before Leody Taveras scored Thomas with a groundout. The Rainiers loaded the bases with a single from Rivas and a walk from Hunt. Victor Labrada came to the plate and launched a grand slam to right field to mark his first homer at the Triple-A level and extend a 14-2 lead.

Tacoma added one final run in the top of the eighth inning with an RBI single from Thomas. With his second RBI of the day, Tacoma solidified a 15-2 finale win and their 11th win of the season over the Bees.

Jhonathan Diaz earned his fifth winning decision of the season after tossing 5.0 innings allowing two runs on five hits while striking out six. He did not allow a walk to the 19 batters he faced. Jake Eder was saddled with the loss after pitching 4.0 innings allowing seven runs on nine hits while walking two and striking out three.

Postgame Notes:

With his 23rd stolen base of the season this afternoon, Samad Taylor has now swiped 10 bases against the Bees this season...the 10 stolen bases for Taylor against the Bees ties for the most against a single opponent this season in Triple-A alongside Óscar Mercado (LHV) who has 10 steals against Buffalo.

Victor Labrada is the first Rainier to hit a grand slam for their first Triple-A home run since Nick Franklin did so on June 30, 2012 against Fresno....A game that Andrew Carraway went the distance in a 2-hit CG, striking out seven allowing just one run on a solo HR.

Tacoma drove in 12 of their 15 runs on Sunday with two outs... the 12 two-out RBI are tied for the most by a Triple-A team in a game this season...it's also tied for the most by the Rainiers in a single game since 2005, done three times, last on July 7, 2022, in a 16-9 win at Reno

Today's win marked the largest margin of victory this season, topping the 11-run margin of victory against Salt Lake where Tacoma won 19-8 on May 28.

Leo Rivas extended a team-best 19-game on-base streak and 11-game hitting streak after going 2-for-5 today...across the 19-game streak, Rivas has recorded a .413 average with 2 doubles, 1 triple, 4 homers, 15 RBI, and 16 walks in that span...Rivas has recorded a .547 OBP in that stretch.







