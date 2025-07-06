Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - at Salt Lake

July 6, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

TODAY'S GAME - 7/6 at Salt Lake

FIRST PITCH - 11:05 AM (PT) at The Ballpark at America First Square - South Jordan, UT

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma LHP Jhonathan Díaz (4-5, 4.48) vs. Salt Lake LHP Jake Eder (2-6, 5.46)

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Secured the series victory against Salt Lake with a 9-7 win in a back-and-forth affair on Saturday night...Tacoma took the early lead, plating a run in the first and second innings on RBI singles from Tyler Locklear and Samad Taylor, leading 2-0 after two innings...Salt Lake took the lead back in the third on a three-run double from Matthew Lugo, but the Rainiers responded in the fourth as Jacob Hurtubise drove in a run on a fielder's choice and Taylor drove in another on his third hit of the game to take a 4-3 lead...three more Tacoma runs scored in the fifth inning, first from a Tyler Locklear solo home run and a two-run double from Jack López that extended the lead to 7-3...the Bees got a pair back in the bottom of the sixth inning to close the gap at 7-5, but Tacoma scored two insurance runs in the eighth inning thanks to a bases-loaded walk from Tyler Locklear and a sacrifice fly from Leody Taveras to lead 9-5...Salt Lake scored two in the bottom of the ninth, but got no closer as the Rainiers won 9-7.

DÍAZ HAS BEEN HIGH-QUALITY: LHP Jhonathan Díaz will make his 14th start of the season tonight, looking to log his eighth quality start of the season... Díaz leads the PCL and ranks second among Triple-A pitchers with his seven quality starts this season, all coming in his last nine starts...in Díaz's last eight starts, he has allowed 17 runs over 46.2 innings, walking five while striking out 31... Díaz enters today's game with a league-best 1.28 WHIP, ranking second in the league with a 4.48 ERA, and fifth with a .271 batting average against.

SUNDAY SLUGGERS: Winners in six of their last eight Sunday games, the Rainiers have gotten it done with the bats...the Rainiers rank second among all minor league teams with a .290 Sunday batting average, third with a .483 Sunday slugging percentage second with an .860 Sunday OPS... Samad Taylor is tied for the lead among all minor leaguers with 21 Sunday hits and seven doubles...Tyler Locklear is tied for ninth among all minor leaguers with 18 Sunday knocks, the second-most in the PCL...Rhylan Thomas is also tied for fourth in the PCL with 17 Sunday hits.

REHAB RUNDOWN: The Seattle Mariners sent RHP Collin Snider to Tacoma on a Major League rehab assignment on Saturday...Snider was placed on the Mariners' 15-Day Injured List on June 4 with a right forearm flexor strain...in 24 games with the Mariners this season, Snider has gone 2-1 with a 5.47 ERA (26.1 IP/16 ER), walking only six while striking out 24...Snider pitched in 17 games with Tacoma in 2024, going 0-1 with a 3.44 ERA...Snider is the eighth Mariner this season to appear with Tacoma on Major League rehab...Snider made his first rehab appearance on Saturday, throwing a scoreless inning, allowing a pair of hits and striking one out.

TYLER'S LOCKED IN: INF Tyler Locklear clubbed his first career grand slam (and Tacoma's third this season) in Thursday's 12-7 victory...Locklear also drove in a career-high five runs, the fourth time a Rainier has tallied at least five RBI in a game this season...since June 1, Locklear's 10 home runs are the most in the PCL, his 34 RBI are the third-most and his 18 extra-base hits are the fourth-most...he also ranks fifth in the league in slugging percentage at .661 and fourth with a 1.071 OPS... Locklear has drawn a walk in each of his last eight games, the longest streak by a Rainier this year and tied for the longest streak in the PCL...the last Rainier to draw a walk in eight-straight was Isiah Gilliam, who did so from April 7-26, 2024... the last Rainier to draw a walk in nine-straight was Chris Herrmann, who did in 11 consecutive games from April 15-29, 2018.

RIVAS ON A ROLL: INF Leo Rivas is on a season-best, 10-game hitting streak, dating back to June 25...in that time, Rivas has hit .486 (18x37) with a double and a pair of home runs, driving in nine...over his last 18-game on-base streak (dating back to June 15), Rivas is hitting .414 (24x58) with one double, one triple and four home runs, driving in 15...he's also drawn 16 walks, owning a 1.222 OPS...since Rivas' first game since being optioned to Tacoma on June 3, he is the PCL leader in on-base percentage at .468, ranking fifth in the PCL with 20 walks.

ON THE HUNT: Over his last 17 games (since May 17), C Blake Hunt has hit .349 (22x63) with six doubles, one triple and one home run, drawing nine walks, sporting a .951 OPS...going back to May 9, 11 of his last 25 hits have gone for extra bases (eight doubles and two triples, one home run)...Hunt is one of seven PCL backstops with multiple triples this season and his 10 doubles on the year are tied for the sixth-most among PCL catchers.

IT'S A HOT FORD SUMMER: Since May 1, C Harry Ford has been one of the best hitters in the PCL, hitting a league-leading .348 with a .441 OBP, also a league-best, and a .988 OPS (4th PCL)...his 63 hits since May 1 are the third-most in the league...Ford has reached base in 60 of his 65 games this season...since May 1, Ford's .352 average is the best among minor league catchers with at least 150 at-bats and his 63 hits are the second-most...his .899 OPS this season is the fifth-best among Triple-A players 22 years old or younger.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners won a 1-0 pitcher's duel against Pittsburgh on Saturday night behind 7.0 shutout innings from Luis Castillo, who struck out a season-high eight batters...Ben Williamson drove in the lone Seattle run with an RBI double in the sixth inning...Castillo, Matt Brash and Andres Muñoz held the Pirates to just two hits in the victory.







