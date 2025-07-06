Big Day by Ward Lifts Comets

July 6, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Ryan Ward hit his league-leading 23rd home run of the season and finished with four RBI to take over the Pacific Coast League lead in RBI as the Oklahoma City Comets defeated the Las Vegas Aviators, 7-4, Sunday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Las Vegas (7-5/56-31) grabbed an early 2-0 lead, loading the bases before Logan Davidson drew a walk and Darell Hernaiz connected on a sacrifice fly in the first inning. Ward cut the deficit in half in the bottom of the inning with a solo home run out to left field. The Comets (8-4/54-33) took the lead with three runs in the second inning, tying the score on a solo home run by Nick Senzel before a two-run single by Ward put OKC ahead, 4-2. Ward's RBI single in the fifth inning pushed the Comets' lead to three runs. The Aviators later cut the lead to one run in the eighth inning when they scored two runs. The Comets answered with two runs in the bottom of the inning on a sacrifice fly by Chuckie Robinson and RBI single by Alex Freeland for a 7-4 advantage.

Of Note:

-The Comets closed out their series against the Aviators with back-to-back wins to take the three-game home set, 2-1, and win four of six games against the Aviators this week...Oklahoma City moved its overall record to a season-best 21 games above .500 to 54-33 as the Comets are now 10-4 over their last 14 games...OKC also won the season series against the first-half champion Aviators, 8-4, marking the third straight season-series win by OKC against Las Vegas.

-Ryan Ward hit his 23rd home run of the season, third home run in the last five games and fifth homer in his last 11 games...He went 3-for-5 with four RBI, recording his fourth game of the season with four or more RBI and second in the last nine games (18 RBI). He surpassed teammate James Outman for the overall PCL lead with 76 RBI this season...Over his last seven games, Ward is batting .333 (11-for-33) with three homers and 14 RBI...In addition to home runs and RBI, Ward also leads the league with 67 runs scored and 191 total bases and is tied for first in the PCL with 43 extra-base hits.

-Nick Senzel went 3-for-4 with his seventh home run of the season and scored two runs. He has hit safely in six straight games, batting .435 (10-for-23) with four extra-base hits and five runs scored.

-Alex Freeland finished with a second straight multi-hit game, going 2-for-4 with a RBI and run.

-Noah Miller went 2-for-4 and scored a run. He has hit safely in each of his first three Triple-A games, going 4-for-12 with a double and three runs scored.

-The Comets held the Aviators scoreless in seven of nine innings and to four runs total after allowing at least five runs in six consecutive games (44 R).

-Justin Dean singled, walked and scored a run. Over his last five games, Dean is 10-for-21 and has also hit safely in seven of his last eight games (13x32).

-The Comets turned a double play and now have eight double plays over the last four games.

Next Up: Following a day off Monday, t he Comets open a six-game home series against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys at 7:05 p.m. on a $2 Tuesday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. S elect beer, soda and bottled water will be available for $2 from a line of Miller, Coors and Pepsi products. Select COOP Ale Works draft beer will also be available at a special rate of $3. To purchase tickets, visit okccomets.com or call (405) 218-2182. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







