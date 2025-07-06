Sugar Land and Round Rock Postponed

July 6, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







ROUND ROCK, TX - Sunday night's game between the Sugar Land Space Cowboys and Round Rock Express has been postponed by rain in Central Texas.

The Space Cowboys and Express will now make up the game as part of a doubleheader when Sugar Land returns to Round Rock in early September. Following an off day on Monday, Sugar Land will head to Oklahoma City on Tuesday to begin a six-game series against the Comets. Neither team has announced a starter for a 7:05 pm CT first pitch at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.