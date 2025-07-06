OKC Comets Game Notes - July 6, 2025

July 6, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Las Vegas Aviators (7-4/56-30) at Oklahoma City Comets (7-4/53-33)

Game #87 of 150/Second Half #12 of 75/Home #45 of 75

Pitching Probables: LV-RHP Kade Morris (3-1, 4.15) vs. OKC-RHP Bobby Miller (3-2, 5.08)

Sunday, July 6, 2025 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 6:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets seek back-to-back wins as well as their fourth win in the last five games when they close out their series against the Las Vegas Aviators at 6:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...The three-game set between the teams in OKC is tied, 1-1, and the Comets are 3-2 against the Aviators this week as the teams meet for the final time of the season tonight...Oklahoma City is 9-4 over the last 13 games overall.

Last Game: James Outman and Justin Dean combined to drive in seven of the Oklahoma City Comets' eight runs as the Comets came back from a five-run deficit to defeat the Las Vegas Aviators, 8-6, Saturday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Las Vegas scored the first run of the night in the second inning and built a 5-0 lead in the fifth inning when JJ Bleday sent a grand slam out to left-center field. The Comets responded with three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, including a two-run single by Dean and a RBI single by Alex Freeland. Oklahoma City took its first lead of the game in the sixth inning after loading the bases. A RBI single by Dean first cut the deficit to one run. With the bases loaded again, Outman lined a bases-clearing double into right field to give the Comets their first lead of the night, 7-5. The teams exchanged runs in the eighth inning with Outman drawing a bases-loaded walk for his fourth RBI of the game. José Rodríguez entered the game with one out and the potential game-tying runs on base in the ninth inning and struck out the two Aviators batters he faced for his first save of the season.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Bobby Miller (3-2) makes his second appearance of the month, first start of July and team-leading 12th start overall...Miller returned from a stint on the IL July 1 and pitched 2.2 innings of relief in Las Vegas, allowing a solo home run and two total hits, with one walk and two strikeouts and did not factor into the decision of OKC's 10-3 defeat...Prior to his time on the IL, Miller last started June 18 against Round Rock, earning the win and allowing one unearned run over 5.0 innings, along with five hits and two walks. He equaled his season-high mark with seven strikeouts as OKC went on to a 15-1 win...Overall with OKC, Miller owns a 5.08 ERA over 56.2 IP. He is tied for the team lead with 46 strikeouts, but has also allowed a team-high 40 walks and nine homers...Miller has also appeared in two games for the Dodgers this season, including pitching 2.0 innings of relief May 24 at the New York Mets, and was last optioned to OKC May 25...Miller split time with Los Angeles and OKC last season after making his first Opening Day roster with the Dodgers and spent time on the IL with right shoulder inflammation.

Against the Aviators: 2025: 7-4 2024: 8-4 All-time: 77-77 At OKC: 31-38 The Aviators and Comets play six straight games against one another this week, meeting for a three-game weekend series in Bricktown following a three-game set in Las Vegas, which OKC won, 2-1...Las Vegas won the PCL first-half title and owns a 19-6 record over its last 25 games...The Comets won the first series of the season between the teams May 27-June 1, 4-2, at Las Vegas Ballpark. James Outman collected 12 hits, including four homers, and 12 RBI. Alex Freeland and Ryan Ward also had 12 hits each, with Ward also hitting four home runs with four doubles. The two teams combined for 101 runs over the six-game series and hit a combined 23 home runs...OKC won the 2024 series between the teams, 8-4, including 7-2 in Las Vegas...Regardless of today's result, the Comets will win a third straight season series against the Aviators after going 0-4-2 in the previous six season series between the teams...OKC is 18-6 over the last 24 games at Las Vegas Ballpark. However, Las Vegas is 14-8 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark since 2021.

Heat Check: With last night's win, the Comets tied their season-high mark at 20 games above .500 and can move to 21 games above .500 for the first time since the end of the 2023 season (90-58) with a win tonight...The Comets are 9-4 over the last 13 games, 15-5 over the last 20 games and 18-7 over the last 25 games...Oklahoma City's 18 wins since June 7 are second-most in the PCL behind Las Vegas' 19 wins and tied for the second-most wins in Triple-A during the span...The Comets improved to 25-19 at home this season with last night's victory and have wins in eight of the last 10 games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark as well as in nine of their last 12 home games.

Pep Rally: The Comets erased a five-run deficit last night as they went on to defeat the Aviators, 8-6, matching their largest comeback win of the season. Saturday marked the third time this season Oklahoma City came back to win a game after trailing by five runs and second time at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark with it last occurring May 8 against Albuquerque at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark - a game in which they also trailed, 5-0, before winning, 6-5. The Comets also trailed by five runs April 27 in Salt Lake, 6-1, before rallying to win the game, 8-7...The Comets now have an incredible 15 wins this season after trailing by three or more runs and eight victories after trailing by four or more runs.

Outta Sight: James Outman recorded a team-high four RBI Saturday night, going 2-for-4 with a double and a walk. It was his team-leading fifth game of the season with four or more RBI and second consecutive game with three or more RBI. He's now taken over the Minor League-lead with 74 RBI through 70 games played with OKC...Outman has hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games, going 21-for-49 (.429) with 11 extra-base hits, 23 RBI an 14 runs scored...He has reached base in 17 consecutive games to equal his longest on-base streak of the season and tie for the third-longest on-base streak by a Comets player this season...In addition to leading the league in RBI, Outman also paces all PCL players with 43 extra-base hits, ranks second with 20 home runs and tied for second with 168 total bases...He is the only player in the Minors to record 20 homers and 20 doubles so far this season.

Dean's List: Justin Dean went 3-for-4 with three RBI and scored two runs Saturday as he recorded his fourth three-hit game of the season and second in four days. His three RBI matched his season-high total from April 27 in Salt Lake...Dean has hit safely in four consecutive games, going 9-for-17, and has hit safely in six of his last seven games, going 12-for-28 (.429) with seven runs scored. Prior to the recent surge that started June 28, Dean had been held to 10 hits over his first 15 games of June.

Getting Offensive: Last night the Comets scored eight or more runs for the third time in the last four games (36 R) and Oklahoma City has now scored at least five runs in 28 of the last 36 games and at least seven runs in 23 of those games...Since May 25 (36 G), the Comets are slashing .303/.402/.508 with an average of 7.8 runs per game and 10.7 hits per game. During that time, they lead the full-season Minors in runs (282), OBP, SLG, OPS (.910), rank second in AVG and third in homers (57) as well as hits (386)...James Outman and Ryan Ward are the only set of teammates across the Majors or Minors each with 70 RBI and the only pair of teammates in the Minors with at least 20 homers apiece. Four teams in the Majors (AZ, CHC, DET, NYM) have two players with 20-plus homers.

Bumps on the Bump: The Comets allowed at least five runs in a sixth consecutive game last night (44 R) and for the eighth time in the last nine games (60 R)...The Comets have now allowed 61 runs and 81 hits over the last 72 innings, and opponents are batting .288 (81x281) with 10 home runs and a .309 clip with RISP (29x94)...The Comets have allowed eight different innings of three-plus runs over the last 47 innings and allowed at least one three-plus run inning in six straight games (eight total)...Since May 20 (41 G), the Comets have allowed the fourth-most hits (413) and fifth-most runs (271) in the full-season Minors while posting a 6.48 ERA - fourth-highest in the full-season Minors. OKC has allowed at least six runs in 27 of the 41 games (65.9 percent).

Source Kode: Kody Hoese was held without a hit last night, but drew three walks and scored three runs to extend his season-best on-base streak to 16 games...He last reached base in more than 16 games last season during a season-long 17-game stretch July 21-Aug. 10, 2024 with OKC...Following a stint on the Injured List, Hoese is 28-for-78 (.359) over his last 20 games with 12 RBI and 17 runs scored and has hit safely in 17 of the 20 games.

Around the Horn: The Comets turned three double plays in a second straight game last night and have turned seven double plays over the last three games...OKC was charged with four errors Saturday to equal their season-high mark from April 24 in Salt Lake. The team had committed just three errors in the previous 14 games combined...Ryan Ward leads the PCL with 22 homers, 66 runs and 185 total bases, ranks second with 72 RBI and 42 extra-base hits and is tied for second with 96 hits.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.