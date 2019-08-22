LA Kings Announce 2019 Rookie Faceoff Roster

ONTARIO, CA - The Los Angeles Kings, NHL affiliate of the Ontario Reign, announced today their roster for the 2019 Rookie Faceoff, which will be hosted by the Anaheim Ducks in Irvine at Great Park Ice & FivePoint Arena from September 7-10.

Along with the Kings and Ducks, the Arizona Coyotes, Colorado Avalanche, San Jose Sharks and Vegas Golden Knights are slated to participate. Click here for more information on the tournament and to get tickets to the event.

The Kings will play three games in the tournament, against Anaheim, Colorado and San Jose. A full tournament schedule is listed as follows - Date Time Game Location 9/7/2019 1:00 PM Colorado Avalanche vs. Vegas Golden Knights FivePoint Arena

3:00 PM Arizona Coyotes vs. San Jose Sharks Rink 3

5:00 PM LA Kings vs. Anaheim Ducks FivePoint Arena

9/8/2019 1:00 PM LA Kings vs. Colorado Avalanche FivePoint Arena

3:00 PM Vegas Golden Knights vs. Arizona Coyotes Rink 3

5:00 PM San Jose Sharks vs. Anaheim Ducks FivePoint Arena

9/10/2019 11:00 AM Arizona Coyotes vs. Colorado Avalanche FivePoint Arena

1:00 PM LA Kings vs. San Jose Sharks Rink 3

3:00 PM Vegas Golden Knights vs. Anaheim Ducks FivePoint Arena

Full details for the 2019 LA Kings Rookie Camp including schedule and media availability will be released at a later date.

The Ontario Reign will begin the 2019-20 season, their fifth as members of the American Hockey League, on October 4, 2019. For more information on the upcoming season, as well as the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic, to be held in Ontario, visit ontarioreign.com, and to secure your seats with a Reign ticket plan, call 909.941.7825.

