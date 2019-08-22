Wolf Pack Sign Defenseman Zach Tolkinen

HARTFORD: Hartford Wolf Pack general manager Chris Drury announced today that the Wolf Pack has signed defenseman Zach Tolkinen to an AHL contract.

A former Quinnipiac University Bobcat, Tolkinen saw the first AHL action of his five-year pro career with the Wolf Pack last season. The 6-3, 190-pound Lino Lakes, MN native suited up for nine games for Hartford in 2018-19, going scoreless with four penalty minutes and four shots on goal. In 47 games with the Wolf Pack's ECHL affiliate, the Maine Mariners, Tolkinen scored one goal and added 12 assists for 13 points, while serving 21 minutes in penalties.

Tolkinen, 29, has skated in 311 career ECHL games with the Elmira Jackals, Missouri Mavericks, Rapid City Rush, Wheeling Nailers and the Mariners, amassing 15 goals and 57 assists for 72 points, along with 216 PIM. Prior to turning pro, Tolkinen played four years at Quinnipiac, logging 135 career games and registering nine goals and 38 assists for 47 points, plus 151 penalty minutes.

ZACH TOLKINEN'S AMATEUR AND PROFESSIONAL RECORD

Regular Season Playoffs

Year Team Lge. GP G A PTS PIM GP G A Pts. PIM

2010-11 Quinnipiac Univ. ECAC 25 0 3 3 22 -- -- -- -- --

2011-12 Quinnipiac Univ. ECAC 36 4 11 15 48 -- -- -- -- --

2012-13 Quinnipiac Univ. ECAC 38 2 5 7 51 -- -- -- -- --

2013-14 Quinnipiac Univ. ECAC 36 3 19 22 30 -- -- -- -- --

2014-15 Elmira ECHL 72 5 14 19 58 -- -- -- -- --

2015-16 Elmira ECHL 44 1 10 11 29 -- -- -- -- --

Missouri ECHL 30 2 5 7 8 10 1 1 2 4

2016-17 Rapid City ECHL 24 2 2 4 6 -- -- -- -- --

Missouri ECHL 40 1 5 6 46 -- -- -- -- --

2017-18 Wheeling ECHL 54 3 9 12 48 -- -- -- -- --

2018-19 Wolf Pack AHL 9 0 0 0 4 -- -- -- -- --

Maine ECHL 47 1 12 13 21 -- -- -- -- --

