Monsters Sign Forward Stefan Matteau to One-Year AHL Contract

August 22, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release





CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters announced Thursday that the team signed forward Stefan Matteau to a one-year AHL contract for the 2019-20 season. A 6'2", 200 lb. left-shooting native of Chicago, IL, Matteau, 25, posted 5-8-13 with 78 penalty minutes and a -9 rating in 55 appearances for the AHL's Chicago Wolves last season, adding 3-5-8 with 22 penalty minutes and a +1 rating in 21 postseason appearances for Chicago, helping the Wolves to the AHL's Western Conference title and a berth in the Calder Cup Finals.

Originally selected in the first round (29th overall) by the New Jersey Devils in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft, Matteau supplied 3-4-7 with 27 penalty minutes and a -14 rating in 64 career NHL appearances for the Devils, Montreal Canadiens and Vegas Golden Knights spanning parts of four seasons (2012-13, 2014-16 and 2017-18). In 311 career AHL appearances for the Albany Devils, St. John's IceCaps and Chicago spanning parts of six seasons from 2013-19, Matteau contributed 57-61-118 with 367 penalty minutes and a +9 rating.

Prior to his professional career, Matteau notched 18-10-28 with 70 penalty minutes and a +19 rating in 35 QMJHL appearances for the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada during the 2012-13 season and posted 10-9-19 with 140 penalty minutes and a +4 rating in 46 USHL appearances spanning parts of two seasons with USA Hockey's National Team Development Program from 2010-12. Matteau also represented Team USA at the 2014 IIHF U20 World Junior Championships.

