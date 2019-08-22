Amerks Individual Game Tickets for 2019-20 Regular Season on Sale Wednesday, August 28

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today that individual game tickets for the 2019-20 regular season will go on sale Wednesday, August 28 at 10:00 a.m.

Individual game tickets for Rochester's 64th American Hockey League campaign, presented exclusively by Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino, will start as low as just $16 per game while season tickets can be purchased for as little as $14 per game. In addition to Full Season, Half Season, a variety of Flex Season Memberships and Single Game tickets, the Amerks are also offering Military and Student discounts ranging from $12 to $20. Single Game ticket pricing for both advanced and day-of-game are subject to change.

A full breakdown of ticket prices by seating location can be found below:

Section Full Season Ticket Half Season Ticket Box Office - Advance Box Office - Day of Game

100 Center Ice $20 $23 $30 $32

100 Attack Zone $18 $21 $28 $30

200 Center Ice $18 $21 $27 $29

100 Value Zone $15 $18 $22 $24

200 Corner Zone $15 $18 $21 $23

200 End Zones $14 $16 $16 $18

Season Ticket Memberships are still on sale, offering a wide array of benefits, and are available in a full or half-season quantities. Amerks Flex Packs, consisting of either 16 or eight vouchers that can be used for any regular-season home game in any denomination, can be purchased for Best Available seating in each zone.

For the fourth straight year, the Amerks will play all 76 of their games solely against Eastern Conference opponents this season, with 54 coming against their North Division rivals and 22 versus teams from the Atlantic Division. The North Division will remain at eight teams for the 2019-20 season and will again feature the Cleveland Monsters, the top developmental team of the Columbus Blue Jackets who shifted to the North prior to last season, as well as the Belleville Senators, Binghamton Devils, Laval Rocket, Syracuse Crunch, Toronto Marlies and Utica Comets.

As was the case last season, Rochester will face Syracuse more than any other team during its 64th AHL campaign as the Amerks and Crunch are set to meet 12 times (six home, six road). The Amerks will play intrastate rivals Binghamton and Utica 10 times each (five home, five road) and will see Cleveland eight times (four home, four road) for the second straight year. Rochester's remaining Divisional matchups also include six (three home, three road) each against Toronto and Belleville, and a total of four meetings (two home, two road) with Laval.

Individual game tickets for games played at The Blue Cross Arena can be purchased at The Blue Cross Arena Box Office, online at www.amerks.com or by phone by calling 1-855-GO-AMERKS.

Rochester begins its 64th American Hockey League season at home on Friday, Oct. 4 against the Syracuse Crunch at The Blue Cross Arena. Amerks 2019-20 Season Ticket Memberships, which start as low as just $14 per game, are on-sale now. Full-season ticket member benefits include, but are not limited to, Riverside Club VIP Room access with Amerks Alumni, family meet and greet and annual Skate with the Players event, an exclusive preseason Ice Breaker Party and much more. For more information, visit www.amerks.com or call 1-855-GO-AMERKS.

