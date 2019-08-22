Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster for 2019 Rookie Faceoff Presented by McDonald's

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks today announced the rookie roster that will participate in the 2019 Anaheim Rookie Faceoff presented by McDonald's. The Ducks are hosting the six-team tournament that features the Arizona Coyotes, Colorado Avalanche, Los Angeles Kings, San Jose Sharks and Vegas Golden Knights from Sept. 7-10 at Great Park Ice.

The 2019 Anaheim Rookie Faceoff roster features 15 forwards, 10 defensemen and three goaltenders. Twenty Anaheim draft selections and five first-round picks will participate in the tournament, including defenseman Jacob Larsson (27th overall in 2015), left wing Max Jones (24th overall in 2016), centers Sam Steel (30th overall in 2016), Isac Lundestrom (23rd overall in 2018) and left wing Brayden Tracey (29th overall in 2019).

The Ducks rookies begin their three-game tournament schedule Saturday, Sept. 7 vs. the Kings (5 p.m. PT; less than 500 tickets available). Anaheim will continue tournament play Sunday, Sept. 9 against San Jose (5 p.m. PT) before concluding its schedule vs. Vegas Tuesday, Sept. 10 (3 p.m. PT).

Visit www.AnaheimDucks.com/rookiefaceoff for rosters of all six participating teams, tournament schedule and ticket information. Individual game tickets are currently on sale ($10) and parking for the entire tournament is complimentary. All tournament games will be played at Great Park Ice, located at 888 Ridge Valley, Irvine, CA 92618. Anaheim's three games and six of the nine contests overall will be played at FivePoint Arena, which has a seating capacity of 2,500.

