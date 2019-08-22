Devils Sign Goaltender Eamon McAdam to AHL Deal

August 22, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release





BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Devils announced that the club has signed goaltender Eamon McAdam to a one-year, American Hockey League contract. The announcement came today from Binghamton's General Manager, Tom Fitzgerald.

McAdam, 24, split the 2018-19 season between the Toronto Marlies and ECHL's Newfoundland Growlers. In 19 games with the Marlies, the Perkasie, PA native had a 2.99 goals-against average and a .897 save percentage. In 19 games with the Growlers, McAdam recorded a 2.62 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage as Newfoundland went on to capture the ECHL's Kelly Cup Championship.

Overall, McAdam has played in 55 regular-season AHL games with Bridgeport and Toronto. In the ECHL, the netminder has played in 65 games for Missouri, Worcester, and Newfoundland. Prior to his professional career, McAdam spent three years at Penn State University.

Binghamton Devils full season memberships are now available for the 2019-20 season! Get great benefits such as FREE New Jersey Devils NHL tickets, exclusive access to Devils players, a brand new referral program, gift cards, and much more! For information on becoming a member, text "MEMBER" to 607-722-7367. Download the FREE Binghamton Devils mobile app for Apple and Android. Get live score updates and breaking news notifications right to your phone!

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from August 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.