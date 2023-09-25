Kyle Betts Returns to Grizzlies for 2023-2024 Campaign

West Valley City, Utah - Forward Kyle Betts is returning to the Utah Grizzlies for the upcoming 2023-2024 season.

Betts made his pro debut on March 30, 2022 for Utah vs Rapid City and scored a goal 15:15 into the third period. In 18 games in the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs, Betts had 10 points (5 goals, 5 assists). Betts was loaned from the Grizzlies to the AHL's Belleville Senators on October 25, 2022. Betts appeared in 40 games with Belleville in the 2022-2023 season and had 1 goal and 2 assists. He also appeared in 5 regular season games with the Grizzlies last season and scored 6 assists and had a +2 rating. Betts was a standout performer for Utah in the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs, scoring 6 points (3 goals, 3 assists) in 6 games.

Betts played at Cornell University for 4 seasons from 2017-2020, and 2022. Betts scored 17 goals and 31 assists in 125 games at Cornell. Betts had a combined +22 rating at Cornell. Betts has good size at 6'1" and 182 pounds.

The Grizzlies open up the 2023-2024 regular season with 7 straight home game, including a 2 game series to start the season against the Tulsa Oilers on Saturday, October 21st at 7:10 pm and Sunday, October 22nd at 3:10 pm. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

