Tyler Bird Returns for Fifth Season with Solar Bears

September 25, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced the club has agreed to terms with forward Tyler Bird on an ECHL Standard Player Contract, re-signing for the 2023-24 season.

Bird, 26, returns for his fifth season with the Solar Bears after racking up 34 points (16g-18a) in 70 games for Orlando during the 2022-23 campaign. His 16 goals were the third most among Solar Bear forwards and earned himself career-high marks in assists (18) and points (34).

The Andover, Mass. native also appeared in his 150th game as a Solar Bear and 250th ECHL game this season, while scoring his 100th professional point on December 21, 2022 against Florida and his 100th point as a Solar Bear on February 17, 2023 against South Carolina. Following the conclusion of the season, Bird was honored as the Dan Snyder Memorial Trophy winner - awarded to the player who displays a commitment to hard work, perseverance, and dedication - for each of the last four seasons.

Bird is currently second all-time in team history in goals (55), tied for third all-time in game-winning goals (8), fifth all-time in games played (217) and fifth all-time in penalty minutes (183).

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound forward has appeared in 262 ECHL games over five seasons with Wheeling, Reading, Greenville, and Orlando, scoring 119 points (58g-61a). Bird has also accumulated three assists in 13 American Hockey League (AHL) games with Syracuse and San Jose.

Prior to turning pro, Bird played four seasons of collegiate hockey for Brown University, where he recorded 35 points (22g-13a) in 120 games for the Bears program. Bird only missed four games during his NCAA career and was named an alternate captain for his senior season.

Bird was a fifth-round selection (137th overall) of the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2014 NHL Draft.

Keep up to speed with the Solar Bears roster updates from players past and present on the Orlando Solar Bears Off-Season Headquarters.

SOLAR BEARS PRESEASON ROSTER:

Forwards:

Tyler Bird

Luke Boka

Joe Carroll

Ryan Cox

Alexandre Fortin

Alex Frye

D-Jay Jerome

Brayden Low

Aaron Luchuk

Patrick Newell

Jamie Rome

Tanner Schachle

Defensemen:

Ben Carroll

Chris Harpur

Louka Henault

Kenny Johnson

Jimmy Mazza

Chris Perna

Jay Powell

Mitchell Smith

Jake Stevens

Goaltenders:

Drennen Atherton

Score your mystery tickets to watch the Tampa Bay Lightning make their return to the City Beautiful on Tuesday, October 3 to take on the Eastern Conference Champion Florida Panthers in an NHL preseason clash at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

Grab a mystery ticket and you could end up with the best seat in the house. You will have the chance to be seated in the Attack and Defend zones, Center Ice, Promenade level, Club Level, and even the potential for premium seating and even all-inclusive. Tickets purchased together will be seated together.

There are only a limited number of tickets for this exclusive deal, so don't miss out! Get yours today!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.