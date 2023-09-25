Oilers Add Experience, Size and Skill in Ryan Olsen

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, announced Monday the signing of veteran forward Ryan Olsen.

Olsen, 29, joins Tulsa after recording 15 points (9G, 6A) in 39 games with Lowen Frankfurt last season, finishing top of Germany's first division with 91 PIM.

Not a stranger to Tulsa, the Delta, British Columbia native recorded one assist in three games with the Oilers on assignment from the Winnipeg Jets in 2016-17. The right-handed forward totals 65 points (35G, 30A) in 81 career regular season ECHL games and won the Kelly Cup with Colorado during the 2017-18 season.

"Ryan is a great signing for us," said head coach Rob Murray. "This is the second time in my tenure here trying to bring him in. In 2018-19 we helped him get the deal with San Antonio, but he performed well enough to spend the whole season with the Rampage. He's coming off a good year in a top European league, and he touts a ton of AHL experience. He brings size, an edge, goal-scoring ability and experience in one package. We have a more experienced and more mature roster this season, and Olsen is a big part of that."

The majority of the 6'2, 195 lbs. forward's career has been spent in the AHL, compiling 83 points (42G, 41A) and 307 PIM in 324 career games, split among St. John's, Manitoba, San Antonio and Stockton. A versatile power forward, Olsen co-led the Rampage San Antonio with 17 goals in 2018-19.

In addition to his AHL, ECHL and DEL totals, Olsen averaged more than a point-per-game with Kassel in Germany's second division in 2020-21, compiling 48 points (26G, 22A) in 44 regular season games to finish top of the league. The veteran added 15 points (6G, 9A) in 10 postseason contests with the Huskies before falling in the finals to Bietigheim in game five of a best-of-five series.

The 160th selection of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft played his junior hockey in the WHL, amassing 166 points (84G, 82A) and a plus-31 rating in 275 games with Saskatoon and Kelowna.

The Oilers will play two preseason games in 2023. Starting on the road against the Allen Americans at Nytex Sports Centre in North Richland Hills, Texas at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 13. The Oilers return to Tulsa on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 7:05 p.m. at the Oilers Ice Center, hosting the Americans in the second game of a home-and-home series.

Tulsa opens its season on the road on Saturday, Oct. 21 in West Valley City, Utah at 8:10 p.m. CT against the Utah Grizzlies. The Oilers return to "The Rig" for their home opener on Saturday, Oct. 28, hosting the Cincinnati Cyclones for an inter-divisional battle at the BOK Center at 7:05 p.m.

