Stingrays Acquire Cole Fraser from Toledo

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have acquired defenseman Cole Fraser from the Toledo Walleye in exchange for the rights of defenseman Matt Anderson.

Fraser, 24, joins the Stingrays for his second stint with the team. The 6'3", 205lb defenseman played 18 games for South Carolina in the 2020-21 season, producing 4 points (2 goals, 2 assists), 70 penalty minutes, and a +3 rating. In four seasons of professional hockey, Fraser has earned the reputation of a physical player, amassing 480 penalty minutes in 195 ECHL games. He has registered 44 points (16 goals, 28 assists) during that span. The Detroit Red Wings selected Fraser in the fifth round of the 2017 NHL Draft.

Before turning pro, the Ottawa, ON native played four seasons of junior hockey for the Peterborough Pirates of the OHL, where he totaled 55 points (14 goals, 41 assists) and 299 penalty minutes in 238 games.

Anderson spent parts of the last two seasons in South Carolina and posted 30 points (7 goals, 23 assists).

The Stingrays will open the 2023-24 season on October 21 at the North Charleston Coliseum against the Orlando Solar Bears at 6:05 p.m.

