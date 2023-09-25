Wings vs. Royals Game on December 1 Rescheduled to November 30

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced on Monday that their home game against the Kalamazoo Wings on Friday, December 1 has been rescheduled to Thursday, November 30. The games start time will remain at 7:00 PM at Santander Arena.

The game's promotional theme of "Flashback Friday" has been rebranded to "Throwback Thursday." Fans are encouraged to turn back the clock at sport their favorite 60's, 70's and 80's attire. Music and dances from each decade will be played throughout the promotional game.

Single game tickets to all 36 home games will go live at 10 AM on Thursday, September 28. Tickets start at $12!

The Royals are 32 days away from their Opening Night game against the Trois-Rivières Lions on Saturday, October 28 at 7:00 PM at Santander Arena presented by Supportive Concepts For Families. Opening Night will feature a Pre-Game Block Party and Post-Game Firework show on Penn Street!

Fans can look for social media announcements on promotional deals, group outing opportunities and team events leading up to the home opener by following the Royals on Facebook, Instagram and X!

