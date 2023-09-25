Indy Signs Forward Jon Martin

September 25, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel announced today that they have signed forward Jon Martin to a standard player contract for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

The 28-year-old forward played 38 games last season for the Rapid City Rush where he tallied 25 points. During the 2021-22 campaign, he played 60 games for the Grand Rapids Griffins of the American Hockey League (AHL). While there, he scored four goals and tallied twelve assists.

Prior to that, the Winnipeg native played the 2020-21 season for the Lausitzer Füchse in the German DEL2 league. Through 37 games, Martin had 24 points and 84 penalty minutes.

From 2017 to 2020, the 6'2" right winger played 166 games in the AHL for both the San Jose Barracuda and the Tucson Roadrunners. He scored 57 points through those games and helped the Barracudas to the playoffs both seasons in San Jose. He scored three goals in four games during their 2018-19 playoff run.

Martin played 41 additional professional games with two different teams after his time in juniors ended in 2016. During his junior career, he played four seasons in the Western Hockey League (WHL) for the Kootenay Ice before joining the Swift current Broncos in 2015.

With the Ice, Martin scored 62 points in 191 games. He averaged over a point per game through 66 games with the Broncos where he was named captain for one season. He led the team in goals and points that season with 38 and 69 respectively.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.