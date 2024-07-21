Kruglewicz Slams the Door

July 21, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Parker Kruglewicz closed out the Cutters 3-2 win over the Keys, ensuring the series split.

Kruglewicz entered in the top of the 8th inning with an inherited runner at 2nd base. Kruglewicz struck out four of the six batters he faced in two scoreless innings. The Winthrop product earned his first save of the season.

Emmett Bice gave the Crosscutters six strong innings on the mound, allowing one run on three hits. Bice struck out five and worked around four walks.

Cory Taylor scored two of the three runs for Williamsport, finishing the game 0-for-2 with a walk and two stolen bases.

McGwire Holbrook's home run streak ended at two, but the Cutters catcher finished the night 2-for-3 with a pair of singles and a walk.

Jacob Corson collected multi-hit night, finishing 2-for 3 with a double. Unfortunately, the Muncy native had to leave the game with an apparent lower body injury suffered on the double.

The Crosscutters snapped their losing streak at two games, which matches their longest of the season. They improve to 2-5 against the Keys this season.

WP: James Jones (1-0)

LP: Gabe Bihm (0-1)

SV: Parker Kruglewicz (1)

Crosscutters Record: 2-2 2nd half, 24-10 Overall

Next Game: Tuesday, July 23rdat West Virginia, 6:30 p.m.

Next Home Game: Friday, July 26th vs State College, 6;35 p.m.

Promotion: Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act, Timber Night, Potato Caper Friday, Union County Night, Northern Tier Night

