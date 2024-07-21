Spikes Fall to Scrappers in Finale of Opening Second-Half Set, 7-2

July 21, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

NILES, Ohio - The State College Spikes bullpen provided five innings of scoreless relief, but the Mahoning Valley Scrappers scored all the runs they needed in the first four to take a 7-2 decision on Sunday afternoon at Eastwood Field.

Neither Peter Ostensen, Jacob Peaden nor Daelan Caraway were charged with a run as they combined to limit Mahoning Valley (3-1 2nd Half) to three hits and three walks while striking out five batters.

However, Drew Holderbach put the Scrappers out in front with a two-run homer in the second, and a four-run fourth that began with base hits for each of the first five batters was enough to carry the day for Mahoning Valley.

Caleb Hill notched a sacrifice fly to right field in the fourth and T.J. Pound doubled in a run in the ninth to provide the Spikes' (1-3 2nd Half) scoring.

Starter Jackie Robinson (0-1) took the loss for State College, while Miles Hellums (1-0) threw three scoreless innings of relief to pick up the win for Mahoning Valley. Joey Butz tossed four hitless innings for the Scrappers, but finished one frame shy of the amount necessary to earn the win under the MLB scoring rules used in the MLB Draft League.

After an off day on Monday, the Spikes return home Tuesday for a 6:35 p.m. matchup against the Frederick Keys to start a three-game series. The Spikes' first home game in ten days is highlighted by Walking Taco Tuesday presented by Bigfoot Country Legends, featuring half-price Walking Tacos at the Salsa concession stand all game long, plus half-price Miller Lite and Coors Light from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Additional highlights of the upcoming week at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park include Glizzy and Wine Wednesday presented by Seven Mountains Wine Cellars and WOWY Radio, the Spikes' special 12:05 p.m. Super Splash Day game on a Thirsty Thursday presented by The BUS, and the annual Paint the Park Pinkgame presented by Mount Nittany Health along with Scout Night and Penns Valley Community Night on Saturday.

To purchase tickets to those games and every remaining home game on the Spikes' 2024 schedule at the new-look Medlar Field at Lubrano Park through September 3, fans can call 814-272-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, with hours during home game days of 9 a.m. to the end of the game Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets 24/7, and view the 2024 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action of the Spikes' game on Tuesday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Steve Jones and Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Medlar Field at Lubrano Park at approximately 6:05 p.m.

The game can be viewed worldwide on the MLB Draft League streaming platform powered by Pixellot at MLB.watch.pixellot.tv and the Watch section of the MLB app by scrolling the Watch Now tab, along with the "Listen Live" link on StateCollegeSpikes.com and the TuneIn Radio app.

