West Virginia Loses in 5-0 Shut out to Trenton

July 21, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

West Virginia Black Bears News Release







TRENTON, N.J. - The West Virginia Black Bears were shut out by the Trenton Thunder for the second straight game, losing 5-0 at Trenton Thunder Ballpark. The Black Bears offense could not find a foot hold in Sunday's contest as the Thunder pitching staff held the Bears to two hits in 28 at-bats.

Battling for control of the series, the game was a deadlock through the first three innings. Joa Rivera took the mound in his first start for the Bears. The Point Park graduate recorded three blank frames with two walks and one base-hit as the Black Bears offense fought to gain the upper hand against starter Alec Rodriguez. The first-half holdover retired the side through four frames, keeping the game tied at nil.

Trenton broke the stalemate in the fourth inning. First baseman Jack O'Reilly doubled on a grounder to left field, scoring Jesse Fonteboa for the first run.

A pitching change ensued to start the home-half of the sixth with A.J. Stinson replacing Rivera. With one on, O'Reilly repeated his fourth-inning success, slapping a line drive to left field to score Fonteboa for the second time. Taking advantage of a wild pitch from Stinson, Anthony Abbatine took off from third to give the Thunder a 3-0 lead.

Christian Womble entered in relief of Stinson in the bottom of the seventh. In his first appearance since starting on Friday, Womble quickly put runners on the corners on a fielding error at third and a Santino Rosso single. Chase Engelhard notched an RBI the next at-bat on a single that scored shortstop Ryan Vogel. Back-to-back singles loaded the bases, and with four outside pitches, Womble walked O'Reilly for the fifth Trenton run.

While the West Virginia bats struggled to put a dent in the deficit, Jackson Kirkpatrick took the mound in the eighth, quickly retiring the side in order. However, the top of the ninth proved fruitless for the Bears who ended the game on a ground out back to closer Ethan Bradford.

Kasten Furr and Trace Willhoite recorded the only offense for West Virginia with one hit each. Despite the loss, Joa Rivera made a strong start with five hits and one run through five innings pitched.

Trenton's Jack O'Reilly drove the offense with two hits and three RBI in three at-bats. For the second night, the Thunder pitchers held the Black Bears scoreless, recording seven strikeouts through nine innings and allowing two hits.

With the loss, the Black Bears are 1-3 to start the second half of the MLB Draft League season. They return to Kendrick Family Ballpark for a three-game series against the Williamsport Crosscutters beginning Tuesday, July 23. First pitch for Tuesday's game is set for 6:30 p.m. For more information, please visit www.WestVirginiaBlackBears.com.

