West Virginia Black Bears Release 2025 Promotional Schedule

March 27, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Baseball is back! And with Opening Day of the MLB Draft League season less than 70 days away, the West Virginia Black Bears today released their preliminary 2025 Promotional Schedule. This milestone tenth season features eight firework shows, 11 giveaways, daily specials and discounts, and more.

West Virginia opens its fifth season in the Draft League on the road, returning to Kendrick Family Ballpark on Tuesday, June 10, for the Home Opener against the Williamsport Crosscutters. The first 500 through the gate will receive a 2025 Magnet Schedule, and all Black Bears fans will enjoy the first of eight post-game firework shows this season, presented by WVU Medicine.

Black Bears season tickets and membership packs are on sale now at www.WestVirginiaBlackBears.com. Group seating is available for all games, and limited suite rentals remain for the 2025 season.

Celebrating 10 Years of Baseball with Our Fans

This year, "10" is the lucky number. To commemorate the team's landmark tenth season, the Black Bears will give away prizes with "10"-centric themes - games with 10 or more runs, striking out the 10th opposing batter in the lineup, the 10th Black Bears win, etc., - with additional details to be released closer to the season.

The Black Bears are celebrating a decade at The Ken by doubling down on discount days. Enjoy $12.00 tickets on Tuesdays for the ever-popular 2sDays at the Park, and for Throwback Thursdays featuring game day pricing from the Bears' inaugural season. West Virginia fans win every Wednesday with a new and improved Win-It Wednesday. Take advantage of $10.00 advance-sale tickets, lucky seat giveaways, and clearance discounts on select merchandise.

In addition to the daily discounts, every Friday night features Black Bears Happy Hour with half-off drinks from gates open to first pitch. And don't forget to hang out after the game every Sunday evening for kids to run the bases.

Fan Appreciation Night is now Fan Appreciation Weekend! Join the Bears on Friday, August 22, for the final Friday Night Fireworks display of the season before picking up a Double Stuffed Dave bobblehead on Saturday, August 23, presented by Chico's Bakery. Take part in the second of two team photo giveaways and autograph sessions on Sunday the 24th as kids run the bases one last time.

Summer Holidays, Theme Nights, & Giveaways - oh my!

Summer holidays are best spent at the ballpark! We're kicking off our holiday season with a special hat giveaway to the first 500 fans on Father's Day, Sunday, June 15. Want to elevate dad's game day experience? Get him the Father's Day ticket pack with a pre-game meet and greet with the team, cookout-style catering, and on-field recognition. The Father's Day Ticket Pack, and all promotional ticket packs, will go on sale on Monday, March 31.

Celebrate the Mountain State's birthday with the Black Bears on Friday, June 20, as we give away 304 tees with a WV-inspired design and bring back the fan-favorite West Virginia Moonshiners for one last run. The new alternate jerseys will debut on West Virginia Day and be worn every Monday throughout the season for Moonshiner Mondays. Several game-worn jerseys will be auctioned off on Labor Day, September 1, with proceeds benefiting WVU Medicine Children's Hospital.

For the third year, West Virginia hosts its July 4th party one night early with Independence Day Eve on Thursday, July 3. Festivities include a pie-eating contest, and the biggest fireworks display of the season.

Mark your calendars because the 2025 schedule is loaded with theme nights, including fan-favorites like Bark in the Park presented by Pampered 4 Paws (June 11, July 26, August 14) and Pittsburgh Pirates Day on August 3. Bike Night (July 11) presented by Triple S Harley-Davidson roars into the Friday Night Fireworks rotation, and fans of all ages will enjoy " Gotta Catch 'Em All," (July 27) a Pokémon-themed event.

The Bears are capping the first half of the season with one of the biggest nights of the year as Star Wars Night presented by WVU Medicine returns on Saturday, July 12. This year's jerseys take fans on an Ewok adventure to the forest moon of Endor with proceeds benefiting WVU Medicine Children's Hospital.

In addition to the Ewok-themed Star Wars jerseys and the re-imagined Moonshiners, Military Appreciation Night specialty jerseys return on Saturday, August 2, with proceeds going to Operation Welcome Home. Then kick back and enjoy a cold one while bidding on game-worn themed jerseys on Margaritaville Night, Saturday, August 16. This jersey auction presented by Courtyard by Marriott will benefit Stepping Stones at Mylan Park.

A whopping 11 giveaways round out the 2025 promotional schedule. Along with the Father's Day hats and West Virginia Day tees, the Black Bears will give away championship pennants on Championship Throwback Day (July 10); dog bandanas for July's Bark in the Park date; a kids' shoe charm pack on August 3; a specialty Poké-ball-themed baseball for "Gotta Catch 'Em All" on July 27; a kids' shirsey for Youth Soccer Day on August 17; and an item TBD on Healthcare Workers Appreciation Night (August 1), presented by WVU Medicine.

Home Game Times

Game times have been set for all home games. First pitch for Opening Day is set for 7:00 p.m. Apart from Opening Day and Independence Day Eve (7:00 p.m.), all Monday through Thursday games in June and July will begin at 6:30 p.m. Weekday games in August and September will begin at 6:00 p.m., except for Labor Day (5:00 p.m.). All Friday and Saturday dates will start at 7:00 p.m. New for 2025, Sunday games are scheduled for 6:00 p.m.

Game times and promotions are subject to change. All promotional ticket packs will go on sale on Monday, March 31.

For a complete list of 2025 promotions or to purchase available ticket packs, visit www.WestVirginiaBlackBears.com or call the ticket office at (304) 293-7653. More information on promotional dates will be released as it becomes available.

