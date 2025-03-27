Scrappers Announce National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation Bobblehead Giveaway on Friday, July 25
March 27, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)
Mahoning Valley Scrappers News Release
NILES, OH - The Scrappers are excited to announce the National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation Scrappy bobblehead giveaway for the first 1,000 fans through Eastwood Field on Friday, July 25 presented by Impression Media and 21 WMFJ. The bobblehead will feature Scrappy dressed like Clark Griswold holding the infamous moose mug.
Fans can guarantee the bobblehead by purchasing a special ticket package that includes a game ticket and $10 loaded value (in-stadium merchandise or concessions). The package is on sale now and starts at $25 per person. For more details or to purchase, go to mvscrappers.com or please contact Bri Masirovits at 330-505-0000 or bmasirovits@mvscrappers.com.
The Mahoning Valley Scrappers 2025 season is presented by Foxconn. Opening Night at Eastwood Field is on Wednesday, June 4th against the State College Spikes. Scrappers ticket packages and sponsorship opportunities are available now. For more information, visit www.mvscrappers.com.
