Thunder Pitching Delivers 2nd Straight Combined Shutout vs WV

Pitching shined brightest for the Thunder on Sunday afternoon as they took the final game from West Virginia, and three of four in the series, by a final of 5-0. The St. Joe's product and Thunder veteran Alec Rodriguez delivered with another solid outing in his first career start. Rodriguez tossed five innings scattered two hits and struck out four before turning things over to the bullpen.

Trenton struck first in the series finale when Jack O'Reilly laced an RBI-double down the left-field line that scored Jesse Fonteboa from first to make it 1-0. O'Reilly delivered his second RBI-double of the game in the sixth that extended their lead by a run. Anthony Abbatine scored on a wild pitch in the sixth to make it 3-0. The offense would get two more in their half of the seventh when Chase Engelhard laced an RBI-single up the middle to score Ryan Vogel. The Thunder got their fifth and final run in the seventh when O'Reilly worked a bases loaded walk to bring home Abbatine.

For the second straight night the pitchers collectively shared Hyatt Regency Princeton Thunder Player of the Game honors after delivering a combined shutout. Newcomer and Michigan man Jacob Denner tossed two scoreless innings while striking out a pair. Following him was Villanova product Devin Rivera with a 1-2-3 eighth inning.

Ethan Bradford continued his dominance in relief, obtaining the final three outs with one strikeout. The Kansas Jayhawk lowered his ERA on the season to 1.25.

