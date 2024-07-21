Keys Drop Series Finale to Crosscutters Sunday Afternoon

July 21, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport, PA - The Frederick Keys lost the final game of the four-game series Sunday afternoon to the Williamsport Crosscutters, dropping the contest 3-2 at Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field.

Despite the Keys making several late surges to try and tie the game, a late run in the seventh for the Crosscutters handed the home team the win, as the Keys finished the four-game series with a series split on the road.

Beau Blanchard (Louisiana-Monroe) started his day off strong in the bottom of the first with a 1-2-3 frame, as he finished with four pitches thrown to take the game into the second still knotted up at 0-0.

After each team went scoreless in the second, neither side manufactured any offense in the third with both starting pitchers continuing to cruise along, taking the contest into the fourth with Frederick and Williamsport still with zero runs each.

Williamsport struck first in the fourth with a double play that led to a run scoring in the bottom of the frame, giving the home team the 1-0 lead going into the fifth at Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field.

Frederick however answered right back in the top of the fifth with an RBI groundout from Darryl Buggs (UAB), tying the score at 1-1 through the first half of the game in Williamsport.

However, the Crosscutters retook the lead in the bottom of the fifth on an RBI single to left, handing them the 2-1 advantage entering the sixth with Frederick looking to answer back in the second half of the contest.

In the bottom of the sixth, an amazing throw from Damone Hale (New Mexico St) led to a double play at home to keep it a 2-1 lead for the Crosscutters approaching the seventh Sunday afternoon.

Tremayne Cobb Jr. (Troy) tied the game up at two on an RBI single, evening things up at two apiece, but the Crosscutters got the lead right back on an RBI base hit of their own, making it a 3-2 game heading into the eighth in Williamsport.

Following a scoreless eighth inning on both sides, the Keys went back out for the ninth on offense trying to tie it up down by one, but they went scoreless as the Crosscutters finished the series with a victory Sunday afternoon by a score of 3-2.

The Keys continue their seven-game road trip Tuesday night against the State College Spikes, with first pitch from Medlar Field at Lubrano Park set for 6:35 p.m.

