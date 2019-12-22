Komets Go on Christmas Break; Will Return for Four Games in Five Nights

December 22, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Fort Wayne Komets News Release





Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets gained two points for week 11 of the 2019-20 campaign, dropping both games of the week in overtime. Friday the Indy Fuel scored a 4-3 overtime win in Fort Wayne and Saturday the Cincinnati Cyclones increased their lead over the Komets by a point with a 3-2 overtime victory on Coliseum ice.

The Komets continue to maintain second place in the Central Division and head into the Christmas break with a 15-9-4 record, trailing Cincinnati by eight points after 28 games.

The Komets will go on a holiday break this week before capping December with four games in five nights starting Friday when the Brampton Beast visit for an 8:05pm faceoff.

Saturday the Komets will skate at Kalamazoo at 7pm before returning home Sunday to host the Wings at 5:05pm.

Tuesday the Komets complete the four-game post-Christmas slate hosting the Toledo Walleye in the traditional Fort Wayne New Year's Eve game at 7:35pm.

Komets on ice:

Monday, Dec. 23 through Wednesday, Dec. 25 the Komets are off for the Christmas break.

Thursday, Dec. 26.....Practice at the Coliseum, 5pm-6:30pm

Friday, Dec. 27.....Practice at the Coliseum, 10am-11am; Home game vs Brampton, 8:05pm

Saturday, Dec. 28.....Practice at the Icehouse, 10:30am-11:30am; Game at Kalamazoo, 7pm

Sunday, Dec. 29.....Home game vs Kalamazoo, 5:05pm

Tuesday, Dec. 31.....Practice at the Coliseum, 10am-11am; Home game vs Toledo, 7:35pm

Thursday, Jan. 2.....Practice at the Coliseum, 9:30am-11:30am

Friday, Jan.3.....Practice at the Coliseum, 10am-11am; Game at Indy, 7:35pm

Saturday, Jan. 4.....Practice at the Coliseum, 10:30am-11am; Home game vs Kalamazoo, 7:35pm

Season Ticket Recycling Night Friday-- Friday is Season Ticket Recycling Night when the Komets host the Brampton Beast. Komet Season Ticket Holders will be able to exchange any unused Komet tickets from previously scheduled home games this year for tickets to the game Friday.

Friday night Marathon Nights-- Again this year Komet fans can save on their Friday night tickets with Marathon. Fans can earn a buy-one-get-one-free ticket offer with the purchase of three fill-ups at participating Marathon locations. Save with your Marathon Fill-Up Card this Friday.

Family Four Pack Night Saturday-- Fans can take advantage of a 4-for-$64 offer at Saturday's home game courtesy of Midwest America Federal Credit Union. Get four tickets, four hot dogs, four soft drinks, four chips for only $64 when purchasing the Family Four Pack at the Memorial Coliseum Ticket Office.

New Year's Eve BLACKOUT-- Fans will have a chance to win special game-worn Blackout jerseys courtesy of BetIndiana Tuesday night, New Year's Eve, when the Komets ring in the new year against Toledo. Be sure to stop by the BetIndiana booth for your free raffle ticket and a chance to win a Komets Blackout jersey.

Komet hockey on WOWO-- Fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani broadcasting play-by-play on WOWO AM 1190 and FM 107.5. Game broadcasts are also streamed live at Komets.com.

Get Komet Tickets-- Single game tickets are on sale at the Coliseum Ticket Office. Discounted group ticket packages are also available at the Komet office at 1010 Memorial Way in Fort Wayne. Also on sale are Flex Tickets, perfect as gifts and can be redeemed for tickets to any regular season game. For more information call 260-483-0011 or visit Komets.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.