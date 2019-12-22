Americans Complete Weekend Sweep of Rush

December 22, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release





Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans defeated the Rapid City Rush on Saturday night by a score of 5-2 in front of a crowd of 4,901 at Allen Event Center.

The Americans scored three times in the opening period. Greg Campbell (1), Jared VanWormer (11) and Tyler Sheehy (11). Sheehy's goal extended his point streak to a season-high 11 games. That's a team-high for the year. He leads the league in scoring with 38 points.

"Right now things are going well for me and the team," said Americans Rookie Forward Tyler Sheehy. "A three-game winning streak with the hopes of making it four with a win on Sunday. We have a great group with a lot of depth."

Earlier in the day on Saturday, the Americans loaned forward Brett Pollock to the San Diego Gulls of the American Hockey League. That's a league-high for players loaned out this season.

The Americans continue the weekend with a Sunday afternoon game against the Wichita Thunder at 4:05 pm.

Three Stars:

1. ALN - J. Brittain

2. ALN - G. Campbell

3. ALN - T. Ottenbreit

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.