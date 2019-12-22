Safin Nets OT Winner vs. Allen

WICHITA, Kan. - Ostap Safin scored at 2:03 of overtime to help push Wichita past Allen, 3-2, on Sunday afternoon at INTRUST Bank Arena.

The Thunder were given a power play in extra frame and took advantage of the opportunity. The win moves Wichita into a three-way tie for third place with Utah and Rapid City with 33 points.

Jason Salvaggio, Billy Exell and Ostap Safin each tallied a goal while Stuart Skinner was solid in net with 31 saves.

Both teams were able to kill a penalty in the first period as the game remained scoreless heading to the intermission. The two teams combined for just eight shots on net.

The Thunder netted two goals in the second. Salvaggio put Wichita on the board at 5:34 in the second period. Zach Sawchenko lifted the puck through the slot but Salvaggio grabbed it out of the air. He raced on a short breakaway and flipped a backhand over Sawchenko's shoulder for the 1-0 lead. Billy Exell made it a 2-0 when he intercepted a pass from Alex Breton in the low slot and beat Sawchenko. Jordan Topping scored a power play goal with 11 seconds remaining in the second to cut the Thunder lead to 2-1.

The Americans tied the game at 1:12 in the third period when Tyler Sheehy corralled a rebound and beat Skinner near the right post. Both goalies stood strong down the stretch and the game would head to overtime.

The Thunder used a power play in the extra period to get the win when Sawchenko was whistled for a delay of game for coming out of the crease with the puck in his catching mit. Allen argued the call, but the Thunder made them pay. Safin unloaded a wrist shot through traffic past Sawchenko with assists from Patrik Parkkonen and Cameron Hebig.

Wichita won its first game past regulation since November 23 against Allen and first OT win at home since October 25 against Idaho. Safin netted his second game-winner in overtime of the season. Parkkonen has points in six of his last seven games.

The Thunder hit the road for two games in Rapid City starting on December 27th.

