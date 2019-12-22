Oilers Head into Holiday Break with Dominant Win over Kansas City

INDEPENDENCE, MO- The Oilers defeated Kansas City 5-2 on Saturday night, outshooting the Mavericks in every period at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena, and bringing the season series 3-1 in the Tulsa's favor.

Charlie Sampair opened the scoring 3:40 into the game, finishing off a backhand chance created by Cory Ward. Mike Mckee scored his second in as many nights 2:16 later, jumping up into the rush before guiding a centering feed from Sampair through the legs of Nick Schneider.

Jack Walker took a shot that bounced awkwardly off Devin Williams, falling into the crease before rolling through a crowd of players, eventually finding its way into the back of the net off Mitch Hults' stick 7:11 into the second period. Adam Pleskach retaliated with a breakaway goal 29 seconds later, restoring the Oilers' multi-goal lead. Danny Moynihan sneakily fed a pass from beneath the goal line onto the back hand of Robby Jackson, who roofed the puck for his 10th of the year.

4:12 into the final period, Byran Lemos found himself open in the slot on the power play and snuck the puck inside the post on the blocker side of Williams, cutting the Tulsa lead to two. Charlie Sampair once again answered quickly, scoring a power play goal of his own 2:01 later to finish off the scoring for the night.

The Oilers will have a quick break before returning to action against Utah, playing the Grizzlies at the Maverik Center on Dec. 27, 28 and 30.

