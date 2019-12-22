Americans Extend Point Streak to Four Games with OT Loss in Wichita

December 22, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release







Alex Guptill of the Allen Americans (left) vs. the Wichita Thunder

(Allen Americans, Credit: Ed Bailey) Alex Guptill of the Allen Americans (left) vs. the Wichita Thunder(Allen Americans, Credit: Ed Bailey)

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, erased a 2-0 Wichita deficit and earned a point in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Thunder on Sunday afternoon.

In the loss, Allen Americans forwards Tyler Sheehy and Brett Pollock extended their point streaks. Sheehy had a goal and an assist to extend his point streak to 12. Brett Pollock had an assist to extend his streak to 10.

The game would go to overtime after playing to a regulation tie. Allen goalie Zachary Sawchenko would be assessed a penalty at the 2:02 mark of overtime for closing his hand on the puck and then throwing it forward, which resulted in a two minute minor penalty. Wichita scored on a 4-on-3 power play and claimed the extra point that ended the Americans 3-game winning streak.

"It was a great comeback by our group," said Americans Head Coach Steve Martinson. "We've been playing shorthanded all week. Today we played with eight forwards and six defensemen. It was a great show of character by our group. As far the call on Sawchenko, I've never heard of that rule. I'm still waiting on an explanation from the league. If it's a technical call game we're playing, then Alex Guptill should have been awarded a penalty shot in regulation. Alex is great in those situations and it would have been game over."

The Americans return to action after the Christmas break with back to back games in Boise, against the Idaho Steelheads. The Americans next home game is on December 31st at 6:05 pm.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.