ECHL Transactions - December 22

December 22, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, December 22, 2019:

Fort Wayne:

Add Connor Sanvido, F signed contract, added to active roster [12/21]

Newfoundland:

Add Maksim Zhukov, G assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Add Sergei Sapego, D assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Delete Trey Bradley, F placed on reserve

Delete Reid Jackman, F placed on reserve

Orlando:

Delete Zach Fucale, G loaned to Team Canada (Spengler Cup)

Utah:

Delete Michael Economos, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Wichita:

Add Lane Bauer, F activated from reserve

Delete Peter Crinella, F placed on reserve

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.