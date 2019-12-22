ECHL Transactions - December 22
December 22, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, December 22, 2019:
Fort Wayne:
Add Connor Sanvido, F signed contract, added to active roster [12/21]
Newfoundland:
Add Maksim Zhukov, G assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Add Sergei Sapego, D assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Delete Trey Bradley, F placed on reserve
Delete Reid Jackman, F placed on reserve
Orlando:
Delete Zach Fucale, G loaned to Team Canada (Spengler Cup)
Utah:
Delete Michael Economos, F suspended by team, removed from roster
Wichita:
Add Lane Bauer, F activated from reserve
Delete Peter Crinella, F placed on reserve
