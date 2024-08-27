Knuckleballer Mickey Jannis Back with High Point Rockers

August 27, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release









High Point Rockers pitcher Mickey Jannis

(High Point Rockers, Credit: Maggie Beck) High Point Rockers pitcher Mickey Jannis(High Point Rockers, Credit: Maggie Beck)

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers on Tuesday announced the signing of right-handed pitcher Mickey Jannis. Jannis, 36, is one of the few knuckleball pitchers in professional baseball. He has been added to the Rockers active roster.

Jannis has been pitching for Saltillo in the Mexican League this season where he went 2-0 with a 5.67 ERA in helping the Saraperos to a 44-48 record.

This will mark Jannis' third stint with the Rockers. His 16 wins as a Rocker are tied for the most in club history along with Craig Stem (2019-23). Jannis went 14-5 with the Rockers in 2023, posting the most wins in a season of any player in club history. He struck out 117 batters in 128 innings while allowing just 72 hits.

Jannis also ranks second in Rockers history with 161 strikeouts.

The Rockers are in the thick of the Atlantic League's South Division pennant race and play a doubleheader Tuesday at Gastonia. The Rockers return home on Tuesday, September 3 to face the Lexington Legends.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from August 27, 2024

Knuckleballer Mickey Jannis Back with High Point Rockers - High Point Rockers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.