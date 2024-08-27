Dirty Birds Defeat the Blue Crabs 6-1

(Charleston, WV) - The Dirty Birds kicked off their seven-game home stand with a 6-1 victory. Charleston starter David Lebron threw seven shutout innings to earn his seventh win of the year. He faced the minimum through six innings and only allowed two hits and two walks.

Keon Barnum had another game with multiple home runs. He drove in four of the Charleston runs with his two roundtrippers. He now leads the Atlantic League with 35 home runs, which is a West Virginia Professional Baseball single season record. The Atlantic League record is 48 hit by now-injured Courtney Hawkins.

The Dirty Birds host Southern Maryland for game two on Wednesday at 6:35pm.

