Peeples Breaks Wins Record

August 27, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







Manager Ross Peeples passed the legendary Butch Hobson on Tuesday evening with his 453rd win at the helm of the Lancaster Stormers in a 9-3 victory over the Staten Island FerryHawks at SIUH Community Park.

Hobson won 452 games for the Stormers from 2011-16.

With the win, the Stormers remained 2 1/2 games ahead of York in the North race. High Point swept a doubleheader and took a one-game lead over Lancaster for a possible wild card berth.

Lancaster's second inning was the bulk of the story on Tuesday evening as eight unearned runs scored off Staten Island starter Nate Roe (1-2). Niko Hulsizer opened the inning with a double but only made it to third base over the next two batters. He scored when Matt Scheffler was charged with a passed ball with Chad Sedio at the plate. Sedio eventually walked, and Jack Conley reached when shortstop Jackson Loftin muffed his ground ball. Trace Loehr drew a walk to load the bases.

Damon Dues delivered a single to left, driving in two, to break the 1-1 tie. The throw home escaped Scheffler, allowing Loehr to score also. Roe's toss back to home rolled through the infield, giving Dues third.

Gaige Howard made it 5-1 with a single to center. The next three batters walked to force home the inning's sixth run. Joseph Carpenter chased Roe with a two-run single to center for an 8-1 lead.

Lefty Christian Allegretti entered and yielded a single to Sedio, the 10th straight Lancaster batter to reach safely, but Mason Martin was thrown out at the plate to end the inning.

A tongue lashing directed at plate umpire David Martinez led to an ejection at the end of that second inning.

The south side of the Staten Island bullpen kept the Stormers in check the rest of the way, yielding only one additional run on a seventh inning double by Sedio to left center.

Max Green (10-5) benefitted from the huge inning, but his night had its struggles as well. The lefty, who allowed only three hits and one earned run, was charged with two balks on throws to first and five walks. He was lifted with two outs in the sixth after walking the bases loaded.

Jackson Rees and Steffon Moore pitched scoreless baseball for the next 2 1/3 innings. Kyle Johnson yielded a run on a double by Pablo Sandoval in the ninth to close out the scoring. It was the second RBI of the game for Sandoval.

Matt Swarmer (4-2) will make the start for Lancaster on Wednesday against local right-hander John Esposito (1-2). Fans may tune into FloBaseball, beginning at 6:25.

NOTES: Isan Diaz lost his 14-game hitting streak and 11-game RBI streak...Carpenter took the team lead with 61 RBI...Sedio went 3-for-3 and, at one point, had the only three hits off the lefties in the SI bullpen...Green finished the night with 105 strikeouts in 105 innings pitched.

Game Date: 08/27/2024

Lancaster Stormers 9 AT Staten Island FerryHawks 3

YTD YTD

Lancaster AB R H BI AVG Staten Island AB R H BI AVG

Dues, D 2B 5 1 2 2 .325 Johnson, K RF 5 1 1 1 .306

Howard, G RF 4 1 1 1 .324 Scantlin, N CF 4 1 1 0 .284

Diaz, I SS 4 1 0 0 .308 Sandoval, P 3B 3 0 1 2 .241

Hulsizer, N CF 3 3 1 0 .266 Castro, L 2B 2 0 0 0 .358

Martin, M 1B 4 0 0 1 .307 De Aza, A DH 4 0 0 0 .251

Carpenter, J DH 5 0 1 2 .288 Norman, B LF 4 0 0 0 .273

Sedio, C LF 3 1 3 0 .265 Estrada, C 1B 3 0 1 0 .190

Conley, J C 4 1 0 0 .259 Scheffler, M C 3 0 1 0 .211

Loehr, T 3B 3 1 0 0 .264 Loftin, J SS 4 1 1 0 .179

35 9 8 6 32 3 6 3

Lancaster 0 8 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 - 9 8 1

Staten Island 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 - 3 6 3

2B--Hulsizer, N CF (12), Sedio, C LF 2 (10), Sandoval, P 3B (20), Loftin, J

SS (1). RBI--Dues, D 2B 2 (37), Howard, G RF (42), Martin, M 1B (49),

Carpenter, J DH 2 (61), TOTALS 6 (0), Johnson, K RF (53), Sandoval, P 3B

2 (62), TOTALS 3 (0). HP--Scantlin, N CF (8). SF--Sandoval, P 3B (5).

SB--Castro, L 2B 3 (17), Estrada, C 1B (4), Loftin, J SS (2). E--Dues, D 2B

(4), Scheffler, M C (2), Loftin, J SS (3), Roe, N P (1).

LOB--Lancaster 6, Staten Island 11. DP--D. Dues(2B) - I. Diaz(SS) - M.

Martin(1B).

YTD

IP H R ER BB SO HR ERA

Lancaster

Green, M (W,10-5) 5.2 3 2 1 5 6 0 4.46

Rees, J 1.1 0 0 0 2 3 0 4.77

Moore, S 1.0 1 0 0 0 1 0 8.00

Johnson, K 1.0 2 1 1 0 1 0 6.56

9 6 3 2 7 11 0

Staten Island

Roe, N (L,1-2) 1.2 4 8 0 5 1 0 5.61

Allegretti, C 3.1 2 0 0 0 3 0 3.52

Warzek, B 2.0 1 1 1 2 3 0 3.98

Woodward, J 2.0 1 0 0 0 0 0 4.03

9 8 9 1 7 7 0

PB--Scheffler, M. HB--Green, M (9). SO--Howard, G 2, Diaz, I, Hulsizer, N,

Martin, M 2, Loehr, T, Johnson, K, Sandoval, P, De Aza, A 3, Norman, B 2,

Scheffler, M 2, Loftin, J 2. BB--Howard, G, Diaz, I, Hulsizer, N 2, Martin,

M, Sedio, C, Loehr, T, Sandoval, P, Castro, L 3, De Aza, A, Estrada, C,

Scheffler, M. BF--Green, M 26 (473), Rees, J 6 (167), Moore, S 4 (116),

Johnson, K 5 (106), Roe, N 15 (130), Allegretti, C 11 (233), Warzek, B 9

(224), Woodward, J 7 (203). P-S--Green, M 109-58, Rees, J 30-14, Moore, S

17-14, Johnson, K 19-10, Roe, N 54-23, Allegretti, C 56-38, Warzek, B

36-20, Woodward, J 20-14.

T--3:09. A--766

Weather:

Plate Umpire - Dave Martinez, Field Umpire #1 - Antonio Pinzon, Field Umpire #2 - Silvio Martinez

