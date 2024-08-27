Revs Hang on Despite Ducks Late-Inning Surge

(York, PA) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the York Revolution 12-11 on Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game series at WellSpan Park.

York took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning on solo home runs from Matt McDermott and Zander Wiel both over the Arch Nemesis in left field against Long Island starting pitcher Daniel Corcino. Long Island tied the game at two in the second on JC Encarnacion's two-run home run to left centerfield versus Revolution starter Michael Horrell.

Trailing 8-2 in the sixth, the Flock plated their third run by way of a Leobaldo Cabrera leadoff four-bagger to left center. The Revolution scored four times in the seventh for a 12-3 advantage, courtesy of a two-run triple from Alerick Soularie, a sacrifice fly off the bat of Michael Berglund, and a solo roundtripper produced by Alejandro Rivero.

The Ducks sent 14 men to the plate in the eighth and scored a season-high eight runs to get to within 12-11 on an Aaron Anotnini leadoff home run to right field, a Kole Kaler two-run single, a Nick Heath three-run tater to right center, an Antonini RBI base hit and a bases loaded walk issued to Encarnacion. With three Ducks on the pond and two men down and the tying-run ninety feet away in Cabrera at third base later in the frame, reliever Matt Turner erased Zach Racusin on a groundout, and the comeback would fall just short as Turner would retire the side in order in the ninth for the four out save, his team-best 15th on the campaign.

Horrell (5-6) picked up the win after giving up three runs on four hits in six innings pitched, walking four and striking out six. Corcino (6-8) was tagged with the loss, surrendering eight runs on 11 hits across five innings of work, walking one while striking out two.

Cabrera reached base in all five plate appearances and notched his first four-hit game in a Flock uniform with three singles, a home run, an RBI, three runs scored and a walk. Antonini had two hits, RBIs and runs scored, extending his on-base streak to 23 consecutive games overall.

The Ducks and Revolution continue their three-game set on Wednesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at WellSpan Park. Fans can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Right-hander Chris Ellis (1-0, 2.90) gets the start for the Ducks against a Revolution righty Tom Sutera (4-1, 2.81).

The Ducks return home on Friday, August 30, to begin a four-game set against the Lancaster Stormers. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive Bucket Hats, courtesy of Merch & Swag. It's also a Tap Room Friday, and Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons for 20% off your entire check and 50% off your first online or mobile app order as fans exit the ballpark. Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

