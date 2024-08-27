Rockers Take Doubleheader

GASTONIA, N.C. - Ryan Grotjohn and Ben Aklinski powered the High Point Rockers to a doubleheader sweep at Gastonia on Tuesday night, winning by scores of 5-1 in the opener and 10-7 in the nightcap.

Grotjohn, the Rockers' shortstop, went six-for-eight in the twinbill with a homer, two doubles and seven RBI. Aklinski, the centerfielder, was four-for-six with three home runs, and seven RBI in the two games.

The sweep put the Rockers in a tie for second place in the Atlantic League's South Division as they share a 26-19 record with Gastonia. Division-leading Charleston won 6-1 at Southern Maryland on Tuesday, leaving both High Point and Gastonia five games out of first place.

Game 1

The Rockers broke the ice in the fourth inning of the opener when D.J. Burt reached on an error by Gastonia second baseman Justin Wylie and Grotjohn followed with a two-run homer down the rightfield line off Gastonia starter Jeff Miednik.

Stephen Ridings started for the Rockers and threw a pair of shutout innings, allowing just one hit and two walks while striking out three.

The Rockers added to their lead in the fifth when Burt slapped a one-out triple to right and scored on Grotjohn's single to center.

Kevin Watson, Jr. hit a solo homer to straightaway center in the fifth to cut High Point's lead to 3-1. In the top of the sixth, Gilberto Jimenez walked and Burt singled to right to put runners on the corner. Grotjohn stroked his third hit of the day, a single to center, to score Jimenez and put the Rockers up 4-1.

Right-hander Mickey Jannis (W, 1-0), who joined the Rockers earlier in the day on Tuesday, went three innings and allowed just one hit and one walk while striking out four. The win was Jannis' first of the season but the 17th of his career in High Point, making him the team's all-time wins leader. Craig Stem (2019-23) won 16 games as a Rockers pitcher.

Aklinski delivered a solo homer leading off the seventh to mark his 100th hit of the season.

Game 2

The Rockers scored first in the top half of the first when Grotjohn doubled to score Burt who had reached on a fielder's choice.

Gastonia tallied twice in the bottom half as High Point starter Jonah Scolaro walked the first three batters he faced. Marc Flores singled home two runs to give Gastonia a 2-1 advantage. In the second, Gastonia took a 4-1 lead when Jake Gatewood doubled home a pair of runs.

In the top of the third, Gastonia starter Trent Fennell allowed singles to Jimenez and Grotjohn before Connor Owings drew a walk to load the bases. Gastonia brought in reliever John Creel and Aklinski turned his first pitch into his eighth career grand slam as a Rocker, giving High Point a 5-4 lead.

Justin Lewis succeeded Scolaro in the bottom of the third and retired Gastonia in order in both the third and fourth innings.

Creel allowed his second homer of the game when Quincy Nieporte led off the fourth with a solo shot to left in what would turn out to be a five-run inning for the Rockers who took a 10-4 lead.

Jacob Edwards (W, 7-3) earned the win withy two innings of relief, allowing one hit and one run while fanning three.

Game three of the four-game set at Gastonia will start on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at CaroMont Health Park.

Notes: Grotjohn now has a hit in 15 of the 16 games he has played in since his return from playing in Mexico on August 10. It also marked his sixth straight game with multiple hits... Mickey Jannis also returned from Mexico and re-signed with the Rockers on Tuesday. He entered the game in the third inning in relief of Ridings... The win was the 17th of Jannis' career as a Rocker after going 2-2 in 2022 and 14-5 last season... Aklinski went over the 100 hit mark for the fourth consecutive season. He had 123 hits for Lexington in 2021 then has put up 120 and 129 hits in his last two years as a Rocker... Aklinski has surpassed 20 homers and 20 stolen bases for the second straight season. He currently has 24 homers and 26 stolen bases... In the opener, Garrett Schilling made his 10th consecutive scoreless outing, covering 10 innings in which he has allowed five hits, three walks while striking out 13. Schilling has allowed the opponent to score in just one of his last 20 appearances.

