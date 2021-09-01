Kipper's Gem Powers Dogs to Record-Tying Win

September 1, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Chicago Dogs News Release







WINNIPEG, Manitoba - The Dogs traveled up north of the border to Winnipeg to begin the final road swing of the regular season, and starter Jordan Kipper delivered a gem.

Kipper dealt out one of his most dominant starts of the season, throwing seven shutout innings. Kipper's first 5.1 innings were hitless, continually keeping the Goldeyes' bats at-bay until Austin Rei belted a sixth-inning single.

Of Kipper's last four starts, no walks have been allowed, and his strikeout-to-walk ratio sits at 118-to-19.

To open the Chicago scoring, Danny Mars singled and drove home Brennan Metzger for the Dogs' first run in the first inning. Grant Kay then made good use of the second spot in the lineup. Kay drove in three of the Dogs' four runs - and each of Kay's RBI's came with two outs.

After Kipper's dominance, Manager Butch Hobson called on Jase Dalton from the bullpen to play the role of set-up man for Jeff Kinley. Dalton allowed up a solo home run to Winnipeg's Kevin LaChance, and Kinley was called to make a five-out close. Kinley threw four strikeouts in his appearance to seal the game.

Tuesday's 59th win of the season ties the franchise record for the Dogs, who remain in first place in the American Association North, holding a three-game lead over Fargo-Moorhead with six games to go.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from September 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.