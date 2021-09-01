Cleburne Scores Early and Often in Thorough Victory

CLEBURNE, Texas - The Cleburne Railroaders scored in each of the first five innings on their way to a 12-4 win over the Houston Apollos on Tuesday night at The Depot at Cleburne Station.

Cleburne (52-42) sprinted out to an 8-0 lead, scoring three times in the first inning to seize the early initiative. Osvaldo Martinez doubled home a run to get the scoring started, then Ramon Hernandez ripped an RBI single to double the lead. Zach Nehrir capped the inning with a run-scoring single of his own to stake the Railroaders to a 3-0 lead.

In the second, Alay Lago drew a one-out walk and came in to score on a throwing error by Yeiler Peguero that extended the lead to 4-0. Lago provided more breathing room in the third with a two-run double, driving in Hunter Clanin and Colton Pogue to extend the advantage to 6-0.

Hernandez launched a solo home run leading off the fourth, his 21st home run of the season to set a new single-season franchise record. Noah Vaughan grounded a two-out RBI single later in the inning to give Cleburne an 8-0 lead.

Houston (15-79) got on the board in the fifth when Gabe Wurtz looped an RBI double, but that proved to be the only run that Cleburne starter Jalen Evans (2-2) surrendered on the night. Evans struck out six and walked four, allowing five hits.

The Apollos scored twice in the sixth and once in the seventh to trim the deficit to 10-4, but D.J. Peterson blasted a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth for the final scoring. Tuesday marks the fifth consecutive game with a home run for Peterson, who finishes the month of August with 11 home runs and 30 RBI.

Jeff Serin (0-1) took the loss for Houston, recording just one out and allowing the three runs in the first.

The Railroaders and Apollos continue the series on Wednesday night at 7:06 PM. Cleburne is expected to start right-hander Jheyson Manzueta (6-4, 3.69), while Houston counters with fellow righty Matt Cronin (3-10, 6.33).

