Altavilla Goes Deep in Doubleheader vs. Monarchs

September 1, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







SIOUX FALLS - The Sioux Falls Canaries dropped both games of a doubleheader against the Kansas City Monarchs at The Birdcage Tuesday. The Canaries rallied late in the seventh inning of Game 1, but ultimately fell 5-3. Angelo Altavilla hit a three run home run in Game 2 for the Birds, but the Monarchs eventually pulled away with a 7-3 victory.

Wyatt Ulrich hit an RBI double in the third inning of Game 1 to cut the Monarch lead to 2-1. Cade Gotta and Mitch Glasser each picked up RBI in the final frame on a single and a sacrifice fly respectively.

RHP Joey Wagman (1-2) suffered the loss after allowing five runs (five earned) in seven innings as the Sioux Falls starter in Game 1. LHP Kris Regas pitched in his first game with the Canaries since 2016 and first professional baseball game since 2017. He went five innings and struck out five but gave up seven runs and suffered the loss.

RHP Justin Donatella (5-1) earned the win in Game 1 and RHP Keyvius Sampson (4-1) earned the win in Game 2 for Kansas City. Morgan McCullough hit a three-run home run that proved to be the difference in Game 1. Ibandel Isabel hit two home runs in Game 2 to help secure a Monarch victory.

The series finale will feature starters RHP Tyler Garkow (5-9) for the Canaries and RHP Jake Matthys (8-3) for the Monarchs. First pitch will be at 7:05 PM at The Birdcage.

Wednesday is Caddyshack Night on an Awesome 80's Wednesday! We're going to give you a little advice: There's a force in the universe that makes things happen. All you have to do is get in touch with it, stop thinking, let things happen, and be the ball. And if you were a ball at The Birdcage, you'd be flying out of the park all night. That's the fun of watching games here. And if you want a hamburger, a cheeseburger, a hot dog, ice cream, and french fries -- and any other food we sell -- you'll get everything and like it! Hot dogs are just 80 cents with the purchase of another hot dog! And we'll even give you a free bowl of soup with the purchase of any Canaries hat -- because it will look good on you! Bring your kids, because tickets for kids age 12 and under are just $8! So, we have that going for us... which is nice.

