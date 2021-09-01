American Association Game Recaps

September 1, 2021 - American Association (AA) News Release







Gary SouthShore 1 Kane County 0

Aaron Phillips (7 IP, 3 H, 2 BB, 4 K) barely got the better of Josh Tols (6 IP, 5 H, ER, 4 K) as the Railcats (38-56) edged the Cougars (42-51) 1-0 on Tuesday night. The only run scored in the first inning, as Gary Southshore got a run-scoring double from Billy Cooke that scored Michael Woodworth. That was enough for Phillips and the bullpen, which only gave up four singles to Kane County for the game, two by Gavin LaValley.

Chicago 4 Winnipeg 1

Jordan Kipper dominated (7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 4 K) as the Dogs (59-35) beat the Goldeyes (48-45) 4-1 on Tuesday night at Shaw Park. Chicago got a run in the first on a Danny Mars double and added two in the second thanks to a two-run single by Grant Kay, who would later single home another run. Kipper gave up only two singles before Winnipeg's Kevin Lachance homered in the eighth to break up the shutout.

Sioux City 4 Fargo-Moorhead 1

Brett Adcock went six innings and allowed only one run on two hits, while striking out five as the Explorers (49-44) beat the playoff bound Redhawks (56-38) 4-1 on Tuesday evening at Newman Outdoor Field. Nick Franklin opened the scoring for Sioux City in the first with a solo shot that was canceled out in the second when Fargo-Moorhead's Nick Novak tied the game with a single. The score was still 1-1 after six, but in the seventh, the Explorers got three runs, highlighted by L.T. Tolbert's two-run single to pick up a crucial win in the race for a wild card spot.

Kansas City 5 Sioux Falls 3 (Game One)

Kansas City 7 Sioux Falls 3 (Game Two)

Justin Donatella (5 IP, 3 H, ER, 4 K) pitched well in game one and Darnell Sweeney hit a homer and Ibandel Isbel went deep twice in game two as the Monarchs (65-30) swept the Canaries (34-60) in a pair of seven inning games on Tuesday. In game one, Morgan McCollough homered and drove in three and in game two Sweeney hit his nineteenth of the year and drove home a pair. Angelo Altavilla had a three-run shot in game two for Sioux Falls.

Cleburne 12 Houston 4

The Railroaders (52-42) jumped all over the Apollos (15-79) early en route to a 12-4 win on Tuesday night. Osvaldo Martinez, Ramon Hernandez, and Zach Nehrir all had run-scoring hits in the first as Cleburne grabbed a 3-0 lead. The Railroaders would extend the lead to 10-1 by the end of the fifth as Hernandez homered in the fourth as he finished a double shy of the cycle. Aaron Takacs recorded his 41st RBI of the season for Houston.

Lincoln 10 Milwaukee 9 F/11

Despite being outhit 18-9, the Saltdogs (50-44) squeezed by the Milkmen (55-39) by a 10-9 score on Tuesday night in eleven innings. Milwaukee tied the game in the ninth on a wild pitch before taking the lead in the tenth courtesy of a Mikey Reynolds single, but Lincoln's David Vidal tied it again with a solo shot in the home half. The winning run scored on a Ryan Long sacrifice fly after Josh Altmann stole second and advanced to third on an error by the catcher.

American Association Stories from September 1, 2021

