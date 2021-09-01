Hawks Drop Series Opener to X's

FARGO, N.D. - The Sioux City Explorers (49-44) scored three runs in the seventh inning to beat the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (56-38), 4-1, in front of 2,839 fans on Tuesday night at Newman Outdoor Field. Alex Boxwell and Nick Novak were the only RedHawks batters with multiple hits, and Novak drove in Fargo-Moorhead's only run of the game with an RBI single in the second inning.

RHP Bret Helton (6-9, 5.09 ERA) put together a quality start for the RedHawks in his 20th outing of the year, throwing six innings of one-run, three-hit ball in a no-decision. RHP Taylor Wright (0-1, 7.36 ERA) earned the loss after giving up three runs on two hits in two-thirds of an inning pitched in the seventh inning. Left-handed pitchers Tyler Grauer and Mark Finkelnburg also pitched in relief for the RedHawks.

LHP Brett Adcock (4-8, 4.76 ERA) allowed only one run on two hits and three walks in six innings pitched and got the win for the Explorers. Adcock struck out five batters before being relieved by LHP Tyler Koch. Koch pitched 1.1 innings and allowed two hits and a walk but struck out two batters. RHP Max Kuhns replaced Koch in the eighth inning and struck out a batter in 0.2 innings pitched. RHP Brandon Brosher (4-2, 2.31 ERA) got the save and didn't give up a run despite giving up two hits in the ninth inning.

The RedHawks and Explorers will continue their series at Newman Outdoor Field on Wednesday night at 7:02 p.m. Fargo-Moorhead is expected to start LHP Matt Tomshaw (3-0, 1.77 ERA). Sioux City's starter has not yet been announced.

