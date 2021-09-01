Adcock Twirls Gem to Open Series

Fargo, ND - Brett Adcock delivered six innings of one run ball and the X's rallied for three runs in the seventh to secure a pivotal victory in the series opener against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, 4-1.

Adcock (4-8) earned the win by spinning six innings while allowing only two hits, tying his season low. The only run that scored on him came on a pair of infield singles in the second, with Nick Novak driving home John Silviano with two out. He struck out five and walked three. At one point he retired ten straight RedHawks from the end of the second inning to the start of the end of the fifth.

A Nick Franklin solo home run in the top of the first got the X's offense started just two batters into the game, it was Franklin's first as an Explorer and of the season.

The game remained tied at one as Fargo starter Bret Helton matched Adcock inning for inning, also allowing only a run over six innings, he struck out a season high nine in the no-decision.

Still knotted up at one in the seventh the Explorers got back to back singles to lead off the inning from Blake Tiberi and Mitch Ghelfi. A strikeout and a fly ball to left produced two outs but no runs and Franklin worked a walk to load the bases. Jose Sermo then walked to bring home the go ahead run and LT Tolbert lined a base hit to center to score another two giving Sioux City a 2-0 lead.

Tyler Koch and Max Kuhns combined to throw two scoreless frames and Brand Brosher picked up his fifth save of the season with a scoreless ninth with a strikeout.

Sioux City with the victory was able to keep pace with both Cleburne and Lincoln who both won their games, and the X's remain a half game behind the Saltdogs for the second wild card spot.

The three game series continues on Wednesday from Fargo at 7:02 pm as the RedHawks send out lefty Matt Tomshaw (3-0, 1.77) and the Explorers have yet to announce their starter.

