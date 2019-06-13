Kip Bouknight to Make Appearance at SRP Park

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC - The Augusta GreenJackets, South Atlantic League Affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, are excited to welcome the 2000 Golden Spikes Award recipient, Kip Bouknight to SRP Park for our South Carolina Gamecocks night.

Bouknight was a four-year starting pitcher for the Gamecocks and compiled a 45-12 record, the most wins in school and SEC History. In 2000 he won the "Golden Spikes Award," the Heisman Trophy of college baseball. Bouknight was inducted into the University of South Carolina Hall of Fame in 2007 and the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame in 2015.

Bouknight will throw out a ceremonial first pitch at 6:45PM then will do a meet and greet from 7-7:45PM on the main concourse at SRP Park. Fans will get to take pictures and interact with Bouknight as part of the festivities to go with South Carolina Gamecocks night. The GreenJackets will also be running a special of 20% off the GreenJackets South Carolina T-Shirts and hats during the game.

Tonight is also a signature Thirsty Thursday presented by: Garden City Social, Mr. Tattoo, Kicks 99 and BOBFM, which features $1 Natty Lights and PBRs until the Garden City Social Last Call. There will also be a cheap beer special happy hour from, 6PM-8PM.

