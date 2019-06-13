Hagerstown Suns Game Notes

June 13, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hagerstown Suns News Release





Tonight the Suns welcome West Virginia to Municipal Stadium to kick-off a four-game series. RHP Francys Peguero (2-4, 2.63 ERA) gets the nod for Hagerstown, while West Virginia counters with righty Deivy Florido (2-2, 3.95 ERA).

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SUNS FALL TO LAKEWOOD IN SERIES FINALE: The Suns weren't able to respond to a five-run Lakewood fourth in their 9-4 loss to the BlueClaws at Municipal Stadium Wednesday. It was a rare rough day for the Suns pitching staff, which also allowed 13 hits, but Hagerstown (30-36) was still able to take two of three in the series against Lakewood (25-41).The five-run inning for the BlueClaws came in the fourth against Suns starter Jake Irvin (L, 4-4), who lasted only 3.2 innings. Irvin allowed five earned runs on nine hits. Lakewood, which began the frame with a 2-1 advantage, started things off with back-to-back singles from Malvin Matos and Ben Pelletier. Cole Stobbe then delivered a two-RBI triple to start the scoring in the inning.

MARVELOUS MARINCONZ: Kyle Marinconz finished Wednesday's game 3-for-3 with a walk. He continued his torrid stretch in June. Over the last week, he's homered twice and driven in six RBI. The second baseman finished the series against Delmarva hitting .500 (6-for-12) and Sunday marked his 10th multi-hit game of the season. After that, he earned a hit in six of his eight at-bats against Lakewood.

TREMENDOUS TURNER: Trey Turner was activated from Extended Spring Training May 8, since then, he has appeared in eight games, spinning 12.1 innings and punching out 23 batters. Opponents are merely hitting .119 against him in the time he's been in the South Atlantic League.

OUT OF THE FRYING PAN....: After a road trip where the Suns hit .211, the arms struggled at home versus the Lakewood BlueClaws. Despite winning two of the three games in this homestand, the pitching staff has allowed 15 earned runs in 23 innings, giving them a 5.87 ERA.

FLINT MICHIGAN MEGA BOWL: West Virginia enters this series with a 33-33 record, three games in front of Hagerstown. Should the Suns sweep the Power in this four-game set, they can finish the first half in fourth place in the Northern Division.

HAVE YOURSELF A DAY, DAY: Chandler Day spun two innings in Friday's win over Delmarva to keep Hagerstown in front of the Shorebirds.. Since May 6, the Vanderbilt-product has turned a new leaf. In 18.1 innings, he has allowed just nine hits while setting down 17 batters via the strikeout and allowing just two earned run. It's been good enough to drop his ERA from 5.29 to 3.15 over his last seven outings. During that span, his opponent's batting average has also dropped significantly from .314 to .252. In May, the righty made six appearances and earned a 1.80 ERA in 15 innings pitched, while holding opponents to a .142 average.

HEY NOW, YOU'RE AN ALL-STAR: Jacob Rhinesmith and Gilbert Lara will represent Hagerstown in the 60th annual South Atlantic League All-Star game. Lara holds the league's longest hitting streak this season (19 games) and Rhinesmith leads the Suns in on-base percentage (.389).

SUN SPOTS: The Suns went 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position last night, giving them a .200 mark vs Lakewood.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from June 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.