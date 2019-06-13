Opener Versus West Virginia Postponed

HAGERSTOWN, MD - The Suns Thursday opener versus the West Virginia Power has been postponed due to inclement weather and rescheduled for Saturday.

Saturday, the Suns will host the Power in a twin bill beginning at 4:05 p.m. Join the Suns for Fortnite Night at Municipal Stadium.

Tomorrow the Suns play in Pink Night at Municipal Stadium. Hagerstown hosts their first firework show at the park tomorrow evening. Gates open at 6:00 p.m. for the 7:05 p.m. contest.

Hagerstown sends RHP Francys Peguero (2-4, 2.63 ERA) to the bump and West Virginia counters with RHP Deivy Florido (2-2, 3.95 ERA)

The Suns are in the midst of a seven-game homestand against the BlueClaws and the West Virginia Power. The stretch is filled with great promotions, including Thirsty Thursday, Pink Night and Sunday Funday! For tickets or more information visit hagerstownsuns.com or call 301-791-6266.

