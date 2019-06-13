Thursday's Road Contest in Hagerstown Postponed

June 13, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - West Virginia Power News Release





HAGERSTOWN, Md. - Due to inclement weather in the Hagerstown area, tonight's West Virginia Power game against the Hagerstown has been postponed. The two teams will play two seven-inning games on Saturday, June 15, beginning at 4:05 p.m. The series will begin tomorrow night, Friday, June 14, at 7:05 p.m.

RHP Deivy Florido (2-2, 3.95 ERA) takes the ball in game one for West Virginia Friday, while Hagerstown goes with RHP Francys Peguero (2-5, 2.63 ERA). Pregame coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. on The Jock 1300 and 1340 AM, online at www.wvpower.com and via the TuneIn Radio App and MiLB First Pitch App.

The 2019 South Atlantic League All-Star Game, presented by Segra, comes to Appalachian Power Park on June 18, with festivities throughout the week. The first 1,000 fans through the gates, which open at 5 p.m., will receive an exclusive All-Star Game tumbler, courtesy of Segra! Before the All-Star Game gets underway, watch the best sluggers of the South Atlantic League compete for the title of Home Run Derby champion! The competition starts at 6 p.m. and is sure to provide some fireworks of its own. The Power will return to Appalachian Power Park following the All-Star Break on June 27 to face the Kannapolis Intimidators and Hickory Crawdads. For tickets and more information, call the Power at 304-344-2287 or visit www.wvpower.com.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from June 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.