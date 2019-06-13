Rome Wins Finale 3-2 to Take Series vs Charleston

ROME, GA - Rome defeated Charleston 3-2 in their matinee finale on Wednesday at State Mutual Stadium, allowing the Braves to end their homestand on a positive note. The series win is Rome's first in the month of June.

Leading the way was RHP starter Jose Olague who turned in perhaps his finest performance of the season, throwing 6 innings and allowing only one run, which was unearned. Olague struck out a season-high eight batters and issued no walks and just four hits.

Rome had three separate leads during the game at 1-0, 2-1 and finally 3-2. The Braves got on the board in the 2nd inning when Jose Bermudez drove in Ariel Montesino with a single. Rome's second run scored on a throwing error.

The winning tally crossed in the Bottom of the 7th inning. With the scored tied 2-2 Bermudez opened the frame with a walk. He then stole second base. Jeremy Fernandez came up and drilled a single into center field, scoring Bermudez and giving Rome a lead it would not surrender. Reliever RHP Ryan Shetter pitched the final 3 innings, allowing one run and earning the win.

Bermudez finished the night 1-2 with an RBI, run scored and a stolen base. Greg Cullen and Hagen Owenby each went 1-3 with a walk. Fernandez was 1-4 with an RBI. Derian Cruz was 0-3 but had a walk, a run scored and two stolen bases.

The Rome Braves pitching staff threw 28 innings and allowed only one earned run in the series.

Rome now heads to Augusta to conclude the first half of the season against the division rival GreenJackets. The four game series at SRP Park begins Thursday at 7:05 pm. Rome will start RHP Trey Riley (2-7, 6.30) while Augusta has not announced their starter.

Rome Braves (28-37): 3 R 5 H 2 E

Charleston RiverDogs (35-31): 2 R 6 H 1 E

W: Ryan Shetter (1-0)

L: Tanner Myatt (0-1)

Time: 2:17

Attendance: 1,812

